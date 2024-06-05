2016 World Series champion Jake Arrieta throws out first pitch at Crosstown Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Chicago's struggling baseball clubs meeting at Wrigley Field for their first matchup of the season Tuesday, the hometown Cubs looked to raise the morale heading into the evening's matchup with some nostalgia from the 2016 World Series championship team.

Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner who was the starting pitcher in two of the three Cubs' victories in the 2016 World Series, threw out the first pitch for Tuesday night's game.

Jake Arrieta is back at Wrigley Field tonight and threw out a first pitch. pic.twitter.com/vFv9IP7hfy — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 4, 2024

In addition to a historic run that led to Arrieta winning the Cy Young Award in 2015 and finishing top 10 in MVP votes, the righty was also known as a capable hitter, who smacked his first career home run against the White Sox in a Crosstown Classic game.

Cubs fans likely miss both Arrieta's bat and arm on Tuesday night, as they trail the MLB-worst White Sox 5-0 in the 5th inning of Tuesday night's contest.

