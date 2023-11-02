2016 Cubs retain unique place in career of Bruce Bochy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Texas Rangers are on top of the baseball world after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to clinch their first-ever World Series crown, and their manager gets to celebrate some history of his own.

Bruce Bochy came out of retirement to take over the Rangers beginning in the 2023 season, and how he’s captured his fourth World Series ring and has now appeared in the Fall Classic with three different teams.

Even with that history in mind, the 2016 Chicago Cubs still occupy an intriguing spot in that journey.

In the last 20 seasons, Bochy’s teams have appeared in a total of 16 playoff rounds. They have won 15 of those, with the clubs capturing World Series crowns in 2010, 2012, 2014 and now 2023.

The lone loss that Bochy suffered in that stretch? The 2016 National League Division Series against the Cubs, who went on to win that World Series.

Even still, Bochy’s status in the record books is secured. He is now just the fifth manager to win World Series titles with multiple clubs, and his 16 series victories in postseason play rank second all-time behind Joe Torre’s 19.

He is also the first manager to ever win League Championship Series with three different clubs, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

