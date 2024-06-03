2015 NBA redraft has Sixers selecting Kristaps Porzingis over Jahlil Okafor

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2015 NBA draft with the No. 3 pick following a tough season. The Sixers were in the midst of still trying to go through their rebuild and find the right piece to build around going forward.

With the third pick in 2015, the Sixers turned to Duke star Jahlil Okafor. The young big man produced big numbers as a rookie averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, but Philadelphia went 10-72 during his maiden season in the league.

HoopsHype put together a redraft of 2015 and have the Sixers taking Kristaps Porzingis rather than Okafor:

The unicorn Kristaps Porzingis looked well on his way to being a superstar early on in his career as a member of the Knicks, but injuries caused him to fail to live up to that massive potential. That might be a little unfair, however, as he’s still clearly one of the best players from his draft class, an outside big man who shoots three from quite deep, can face-up and score from the midrange and block loads of shots on the other end.

The Porzingis pick would have been an interesting one. His ability to shoot the 3-ball while also being able to put the ball on the floor and create plays would have been a tantalizing option next to Joel Embiid once the big fella got healthy (Embiid, picked in 2014, missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries).

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire