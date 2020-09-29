2014 Seahawks NFC Championship hero Jermaine Kearse announces retirement from NFL

Former Seahawks Jermaine Kearse announces retirement from NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There have been several sure-handed wide receivers to come through the Seattle Seahawks organization.

Steve Largent, Joey Galloway, Brian Blades, Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, to name a few, go straight to the top of that list. But there’s one wideout that doesn’t get the credit for what he accomplished in the Emerald City: Jermaine Kearse.

Kearse signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2012. The 6-foot-1 receiver spent five seasons in Seattle (2012-2016) before getting traded to the New York Jets along with a second round draft pick for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. Kearse finished his career after a short stint with the Detroit Lions.

In his five years with the Seahawks, Kearse recorded 153 receptions for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

There were some catches that just made your jaw hit the floor.

On Tuesday, the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver officially hung up the cleats and announced his retirement on Instagram:

“After 8 years playing in the NFL, I’m leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well. Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all those experiences were all worth it.”

Let’s flash back to some of the most memorable moments of Kearse in a Seahawks uniform.

2014 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

This was one for the record books in Seattle.

When all hope looked to be lost after Russell Wilson threw and interception with 5:07 left in the game and the score 19-7, the Seahawks pulled off a miraculous comeback, forcing overtime and Kearse scoring the winning touchdown.

Re-live the highlights below:

2015 SUPER BOWL

Following the Seahawks’ NFC Championship comeback win, next up was the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Yes the play that comes to mind is the final drive and not handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch on the one yard line. However, the play that got the Seahawks into a position to score came at the courtesy of Kearse’s hands, well hands then knee then hands again.

