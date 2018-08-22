It’s 2014 all over again for the Ravens

Four years after the Ravens stubbornly supported running back Ray Rice (until they didn’t), they’re stubbornly supporting cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Despite Smith’s four-game suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy in connection with allegations of domestic violence, the Ravens will be keeping Smith on the roster. Just like they intended to keep Rice on the roster, until the video emerged showing him doing what everyone already knew he had done — knocked out his then-fiancee in an Atlantic City elevator.

The loyalty to Smith would have a similar shelf life, if a video of Smith committing an act of domestic violence were to emerge. But the Ravens, at this point, won’t even entertain the possibility that any violence occurred, admitting only that Smith engaged in “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors.” The omission of any reference to “domestic violence” surely wasn’t an oversight; if the Ravens don’t acknowledge that Smith committed domestic violence, no one can ask why the Ravens would need to see video of it before cutting ties with him?

Ultimately, the Ravens are doing what every other team in every other sport has done and would do in a situation like this. Excuses are made for the stars and examples are made of the scrubs. Because Jimmy Smith lands on the right side of that line, he gets the benefit of the doubt. If he was residing at the bottom of the roster, Smith already would be gone.

On one hand, it would be nice for a team to admit this. On the other hand, does any team really need to?