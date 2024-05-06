2014 was one of Tour de Belleville’s biggest years with some of the best costumes
Belleville News-Democrat
A BND series about what makes Belleville and southwestern Illinois a unique place to live. Send questions and tips to newsroom@bnd.com.
More than 2,300 bicyclists and 200 volunteers participated in Tour de Belleville in 2014, one of the biggest years for the annual nighttime bike ride on the streets of Belleville.
The theme was “No Place Like Home,” and many people went all out to decorate their bikes and dress like Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Wicked Witch and other characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”
The ride started in 2006 with about 500 participants and grew quickly. For years, a pre-ride party was held in the Union United Methodist Church parking lot with food, live music, bike raffles and other activities. In 2022, it was moved to a rural trail and subdivision near Eckert’s Orchard.