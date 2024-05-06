2014 was one of Tour de Belleville’s biggest years with some of the best costumes

More than 2,300 bicyclists and 200 volunteers participated in Tour de Belleville in 2014, one of the biggest years for the annual nighttime bike ride on the streets of Belleville.

The theme was “No Place Like Home,” and many people went all out to decorate their bikes and dress like Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Wicked Witch and other characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The ride started in 2006 with about 500 participants and grew quickly. For years, a pre-ride party was held in the Union United Methodist Church parking lot with food, live music, bike raffles and other activities. In 2022, it was moved to a rural trail and subdivision near Eckert’s Orchard.

City officials recently announced that this year’s ride will be the last, citing safety concerns and the high cost of paying overtime wages for police and Street Department employees.

Here’s a walk down Memory Lane or, more appropriately, the Yellowbrick Road with photos from 2014:

Bicyclists pose for photos in costumes based on characters from “The Wizard of Oz.” Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Scarecrows Deon Schneider and Nick Schneider, of O’Fallon, Missouri, get ready to ride. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Bicyclists in matching yellow T-shirts listen to music at a party before the ride. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Straight Six Band performs in the rear parking lot at Union United Methodist Church. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Allan Hogg with Cycle of Giving Books and Bikes repairs a bike before the ride. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Susan Brennan snaps a photo of daughters Kelly Cohn and Natalie Cohn, both 10. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert and Otto, the city’s German mascot, lead bicyclists in a Corvette. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Bicyclists, including Tara Renneke in a Dorothy costume, make their way down East Main Street. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

This unidentified bicyclist cruises with a flying monkey looking over his shoulder. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Retired Judge Annette Eckert and husband U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart cheer on bicyclists along East Main. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Deon Schneider and Nick Schneider of O’Fallon, Missouri, ride in scarecrow costumes. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Tara Renneke wears a Dorothy costume with ruby slippers on a bicycle with balloons. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Kendra Campbell, of Breese, wears a flying monkey costume for the ride. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

A large group of friends and family ride on East Main Street. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

A crowd cheers on bicyclists from the corner of Church and East Main streets. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Lights strung across East Main Street provide a festive canopy for the bicyclists. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

A singer for the Tavern on Main crowd also entertains bicyclists on East Main Street. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com