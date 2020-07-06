2012 NBA re-draft: Where Draymond Green, others land if picks made now

Every once in a while there is a draft that has more misses than makes. The 2012 draft had a handful of massive busts in the top 10, a really mediocre second half of the first round and then some major diamonds in the rough in the early second.



With a little extra time before the 2019-20 season restarts in Orlando, we are going to look back at a few of the recent drafts and reset the top 15 picks with larger sample sizes of statistics to work with.



Does second-round pick Draymond Green get elevated to the top tier of the draft after filling up a trophy case for the Warriors? How badly did the Kings miss with the No. 5 overall pick? Who was the biggest steal in the draft?



We've already hit the 2009 and 2011 NBA Drafts. How does the order grade out for 2012?













