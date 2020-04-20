2010s breakdown of FCS selections in the NFL Draft

(Stats Perform) - An NFL Draft breakdown of FCS picks during the 2010s:

BY YEAR

2010 - 19

2011 - 21

2012 - 15

2013 - 19

2014 - 19

2015 - 17

2016 - 20

2017 - 15

2018 - 19

2019 - 13

---=

BY ROUND

First - 2

Second - 13

Third - 19

Fourth - 30

Fifth - 34

Sixth - 30

Seventh - 49

---=

BY POSITION

34 - Cornerback

19 - Offensive tackle

17 - Outside linebacker

16 - Defensive end and wide receiver

14 - Safety

13 - Defensive tackle and offensive guard

10 - Tight end

9 - Running back

7 - Quarterback

2 - Center, fullback/H-back, inside linebacker and punter

1 - Kick returner

---=

BY NFL TEAM

11 - Arizona

10 - Baltimore, Jacksonville and Los Angeles Rams

8 - Oakland

7 - Buffalo, Detroit and Miami

6 - Atlanta, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee

5 - Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco and Seattle

4 - Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Minnesota, New Orleans, New York Giants, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay

3 - Denver, Houston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh

2 - Washington

---=

BY FCS SCHOOL

7 - Appalachian State and Montana

6 - South Carolina State

5 - Central Arkansas, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State and William & Mary

4 - Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Illinois State, James Madison, Maine, Samford and Tennessee State

3 - Eastern Illinois, Georgia Southern, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Northern Iowa, Princeton, Richmond, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Southern Utah and Villanova

2 - Alabama State, Elon, Florida A&M, Fordham, Harvard, Jacksonville State, Missouri State, Montana State, Northwestern State, Portland State, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, Southeastern Louisiana, Southeast Missouri, Stephen F. Austin, Towson, The Citadel, Weber State, Yale and Youngstown State

1 - Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Brown, Bucknell, Cal Poly, Cornell, Delaware State, Drake, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Georgia State, Grambling State, Hampton, Idaho, Lamar, Lehigh, Liberty, Marist, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Morgan State, New Hampshire, North Carolina Central, Penn, Prairie View A&M, Presbyterian, San Diego, Texas Southern, UT Martin, Wagner, Western Carolina and Western Illinois

Story continues

---=

BY FCS CONFERENCE

28 - CAA Football

24 - Missouri Valley Football Conference

23 - Southern Conference

22 - Big Sky Conference

16 - Ohio Valley Conference

15 - Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

14 - Southland Conference

10 - Ivy League

7 - Southwestern Athletic Conference

6 - Big South Conference

4 - Patriot League

3 - Pioneer Football League

2 - FCS Independents and Great West Conference

1 - Northeast Conference