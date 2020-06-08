There has never been an NBA Draft that when examined later would have followed the same order. In fact, the draft is more of a crap shoot than an exact science.

Every team evaluates talent differently. Some franchises draft for need, while others look for the best player available. Neither approach is fool proof.

With a little extra time before the 2019-20 NBA season returns, we are going to look back at a handful of recent drafts and reset the top 15 picks with larger sample sizes of statistics to work with.

First up on the docket is the 2009 NBA Draft that has produced a few stars, but more misses than hits. There isn't a true measure for how to rank each player, but we should probably start with a two-time MVP that has helped revolutionize the game.

2009 NBA re-draft: Where Steph Curry, others land if picks made now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area