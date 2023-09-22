This 2008 Shelby GT500 KR Has Only 20 Miles From New & It Is Selling At No Reserve

This car is still in the wrapper! It is selling at Henderson Auction’s Collector Series sale next month.

The 2008 Ford Shelby GT500KR, a marvel of American automotive artistry, is set to be a spectacle at the renowned Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL, on October 28, 2023. This masterpiece will be presented at the Henderson Motor Series Auction, where it awaits a new sovereign.

Known as the "King of the Road," the Ford Shelby GT500KR is more than just a car; it’s a legendary icon bearing the legacy of the iconic Carroll Shelby. It’s an epitome of raw power and meticulous craftsmanship, descended from the illustrious lineage of Shelby Mustangs.

The auction, organized by the Henderson Motor Series, will see this regal masterpiece find its new custodian. It’s going under the hammer without a reserve, and this has charged the air with anticipation. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Shelby admirers to acquire this unparalleled piece of automotive history.

The event will unfold at the majestic Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, a place teeming with rich motor history, which stands as the ideal locale to pass the torch of this timeless classic. The museum’s ambiance, steeped in motor heritage, will add to the grandeur of this public auction, drawing connoisseurs and aficionados alike.

The GT500KR, a beacon of design excellence and high-octane performance, has redefined the landscape of muscle cars. It’s a testament to Shelby’s revolutionary vision and Ford’s unparalleled engineering. The aura of this masterpiece is expected to captivate the attendees, eliciting awe and admiration.

This public auction is an exceptional opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to become a part of a rich lineage. The new owner will not just acquire a vehicle; they will inherit a legacy and become the caretaker of a symbol of American automotive excellence and innovation.

October 28 is not just a date; it’s an event, a rendezvous with history, a dance with destiny. It’s a chance to intertwine with the legacy of the King of the Road. For more details, potential bidders and Shelby lovers can visit www.hendersonmotorseries.com and be a part of this extraordinary journey.

The Henderson Auction Collector Series sale will take place at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum located at 6030 Barber Motorsports Pkwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35094. The sale date is Saturday October, 28th. Bidding is available online and on site.

To obtain Bidder Registration credentials, please contact Kaely Scarle at 1-225-341-6895 or email Kaely at Kaely@hendersonauctions.com

If you have a vehicle to consign please reach out to Consignment Specialist Ben Hocevar at 1-225-363-8488 or email your images and information to ben@hendersonauctions.com

