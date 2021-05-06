Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

These 2001 Bill Belichick transcripts are treasure trove for what Mac Jones must do

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom E. Curran
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Curran: '01 Belichick transcripts are treasure trove for what Jones must do originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Mac Jones now in the fold, there will be a point when -- for the first time in 20 years -- the keys to the Patriots offense are handed to a guy in his early 20s. And while Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels won’t be standing arm-in-arm and waving goodbye as he drives away, things are still going to be out of their control when he’s out there.

Since this is a rare event -- even with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016, it was a temp job -- it’s interesting to look back at the only other time this changing of the guard happened. Or was beginning to happen.

And that was in the days after Drew Bledsoe was injured in September, 2001 against the Jets.

Going back this week to find a specific quote from Belichick on Brady taking over for the injured Bledsoe, I got down the Belichick Transcript Rabbit hole. It’s not for everyone.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Matt Cassel on the Mac Jones vs. Cam Newton quarterback competition | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Over the next day or so, I’m going to share a few excerpts from those Belichick press conferences in September 2001. There’s just so much to chew on here that each one kinda stands apart.

My personal favorite that I’ll get to in a later installment? Belichick entertaining the question of signing Jeff George like it was the most reasonable question in the world. The face, THE NOISES we would get if we asked about a Jeff George equivalent now. Who is a Jeff George equivalent? I guess Jay Cutler? Anyway.

Perry's very early Patriots 53-man roster projection

We’ll start with Belichick quotes from the Tuesday before the 2001 season opener against the Bengals when he announced Brady had leapfrogged Damon Huard on the depth chart and would be Bledsoe’s backup. The question Belichick was fielding related to the running back rotation and Antowain Smith. During his answer, he veered to talking quarterback.

“The one position that I feel like we had to make a decision on in terms of moving forward to be able to be competitive in how we are going to practice and how we are going to play, was the quarterback spot. We are going to have [Tom] Brady as the backup quarterback. Damon [Huard] will be the third one.

“I'm not saying that that situation will be that way every week through the year, but based on preseason we feel that Tom right now is a little bit ahead of Damon in terms of handling the team. But I think that everyone has plenty of confidence in all three of our quarterbacks to be able to go out and win with. And that is a good feeling to have."

Q: You said earlier that you were reluctant to put anyone ahead of Damon because he had NFL experience what made you change your mind?

BB: "Four preseason games. Yeah, I think that Tom has done a good job. I'm not…nobody is down or disappointed with Damon in any way, but I think Tom's had a real good preseason and he's played well in some opportunities that he has gotten against good competition.

“He played the first half against Carolina, you know, teams like that. It wasn't just all mop-up, fourth quarter type things. I feel like he's done a good job and…maybe it's because he has been here for a year and has a little bit better, little bit more knowledge of the system. But I just feel like right now he's the next best in terms of being able to handle the whole team. But like I said, I have plenty of confidence in Damon. I am glad he's here and that's not to say that this is the way it will be every week.”

Q: Does Brady's maturity and progression surprise you?

BB: "Not really. Tom is pretty mature. I thought that, you know last year we had, I forget the number now, 23 or 24 rookie first year players in here last year by the end of the year. And I don't think there is any question in anybody's mind that Tom clearly took over the leadership of that entire group—offense, defense, everybody that was involved.

“And I think he was well respected because he had the most contact with those players. You know doing extra work on the practice field after practice and meetings and that kind of thing. Tom has a lot of natural leadership and so as he kind of took that situation over, not in a…I don't think he was overly assertive or confrontational in any way. I don't mean it in that way.

“I just think his natural leadership was something that all those players saw and looked up to and it was easy to see as a coach that it was a natural thing for him and he was very comfortable doing it without being obstinate or confrontational in any way. So I'm not really surprised. Tom continued to make steps in the offseason and then carried the hard work and improvement he'd made in the offseason onto the field in training camp and then in the preseason games.

“You know unfortunately, and this is always a tough situation for a coach, unfortunately there are some players who have worked as hard as anybody did in the offseason program and even in training camp, but unfortunately when they got an opportunity to play they just didn't or weren't able to produce the same or as many positive results as the effort they put in to the practice and preparation.

"You know you'd always like to see that go from the practice field to the game field or from the meeting room to the game field. And with some guys like Tom it did, and unfortunately with other guys who really worked hard, but it just for whatever reason weren't able to quite show that same leap in progress. You know, even though they put in just as much time and effort as anybody else did."

As for Huard’s response? Here’s what he said in a story from our guy Michael Smith, who at the time was with The Boston Globe.

“He’s a great competitor, a real high-energy guy, and he plays with lots of enthusiasm,” said Huard. “He’s very intelligent. He’ll play a long time in this league.”

Recommended Stories

  • Touchdown Wire’s post-draft power rankings

    Power rankings! With free agency and the draft in the books, it's time to assess how well each NFL team improved.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder signs with Washington Football Team

    Yelder is the first of a few Chiefs free agents remaining to sign with a team following the draft.

  • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discusses keys to Sam Darnold’s success

    For one, Sam Darnold is walking into a better situation than he ever had with the Jets.

  • Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks he’s going to be playing behind an elite offensive line this season. Goff said today that he was pumped that the Lions decided to use their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions’ offensive line is “shaping up to be one of the top groups in the [more]

  • Report: Packers look to add 'third arm' behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

    Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only Packers quarterbacks right now.

  • 5 things to watch during the Eagles rookie minicamp schedule for May 14-16

    NFL announces Philadelphia Eagles offseason workout schedule, with rookie minicamp scheduled for May 14-16

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • 'Jerry Krause' is a weak insult for Aaron Rodgers to lob in feud with Packers GM

    Rodgers wasn’t making Michael Jordan’s point by bringing up Krause, he was making Krause’s.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too. Such a tournament would allow for the top European teams from UEFA's Women's Champions League to face off with clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League as well as sides from countries where the women's game is still developing.

  • Saudi 'Super League' bids $100m for Asian Tour in latest move to split golf

    The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • Anfernee Simons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Column: The NHL embarrasses itself again as MMA On Ice

    The National Hockey League is an embarrassment. To contend the carnage that went on these past few days between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers is simply a part of game is the sort of Neanderthal thinking that keeps hockey in the dark ages. Will this be the light-bulb moment when the NHL finally exorcises this wretched stain that holds back any chance of it becoming a truly major sport?

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?