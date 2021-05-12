2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

To call the 2000 NBA draft weak would be to insult some of the other talent-deficient draft classes in league history, as the 2000 crop might take the cake for being the worst in recent history.

After top overall pick Kenyon Martin, who did at least go on to become a one-time All-Star in his career and play a key role for a New Jersey Nets club that made the Finals back-to-back years, the next three selections were, in order: Stromile Swift, Darius Miles and Marcus Fizer, who averaged 8.4 points, 10.1 points and 9.6 points in their respective careers.

Later selections provided us with Hedo Turkoglu, Mike Miller and Jamal Crawford, as well as second-round gem Michael Redd.

Miller went on to become a two-time champion with the Miami Heat, Crawford became arguably the best Sixth Man in NBA history, with three SMOY awards to his credit while Turkoglu was one of the best European wing players of his era, whose peak included a 20/6/5 campaign for the Orlando Magic.

Redd, meanwhile, had a six-year stretch where he averaged 23.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, made an All-Star appearance and was a member of the 2008 Olympic Redeem Team who brought home gold for the United States.

Below, check out the 2000 NBA re-draft, with players taken in the order we believe they should have gone in.

No. 1 pick: Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 8 Career earnings: $123,993,384 Career stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 rpg and 34.8 3P% in 19 seasons

No. 2 pick: Michael Redd

Actual position: No. 43 Career earnings: $101,991,325 Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg and 38.0 3P% in 12 seasons

No. 3 pick: Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets

Actual position: No. 1 Career earnings: $113,431,519 Career stats: 12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg and 48.3 FG% in 15 seasons

No. 4 pick: Hedo Turkoglu

Hedo Turkoglu, Sacramento Kings

Actual position: No. 16 Career earnings: $85,208,250 Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg and 38.4 3P% in 15 seasons

No. 5 pick: Mike Miller

Mike Miller, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 5 Career earnings: $99,376,913 Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg and 40.7 3P% in 17 seasons

No. 6 pick: Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 18 Career earnings: $63,133,842 Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg and 35.5 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 7 pick: Morris Peterson

Morris Peterson, Toronto Raptors

Actual position: No. 21 Career earnings: $41,870,159 Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 37.3 3P% in 11 seasons

No. 8 pick: Desmond Mason

Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics

Actual position: No. 17 Career earnings: $37,641,002 Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg and 44.9 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 9 pick: Jamaal Magloire

Jamaal Magloire, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 19 Career earnings: $39,323,630 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 48.0 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 10 pick: Keyon Dooling

Keyon Dooling, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 10 Career earnings: $30,590,341 Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 rpg and 34.9 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 11 pick: DeShawn Stevenson

DeShawn Stevenson, Utah Jazz

Actual position: No. 23 Career earnings: $27,897,988 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg and 34.0 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 12 pick: Eduardo Najera

Eduardo Najera, Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: No. 38 Career earnings: $36,882,819 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg and 48.1 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 13 pick: Etan Thomas

Etan Thomas, Washington Wizards

Actual position: No. 12 Career earnings: $44,671,228 Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.4 apg and 51.3 FG% in nine seasons

No. 14 pick: Darius Miles

Darius Miles, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 3 Career earnings: $61,999,973 Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg and 47.2 FG% in seven seasons

No. 15 pick: Stromile Swift

Stromile Swift, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: No. 2 Career earnings: $43,190,443 Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg and 47.3 FG% in nine seasons

No. 16 pick: Eddie House

Eddie House, Miami Heat

Actual position: No. 37 Career earnings: $15,510,753 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.6 apg and 39.0 FG% in 11 seasons

No. 17 pick: Speedy Claxton

Speedy Claxton, Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: No. 20 Career earnings: $37,046,600 Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.3 arpg, 2.5 rpg and 40.9 FG% in seven seasons

No. 18 pick: Joel Przybilla

Joel Przybilla, Milwaukee Bucks

Actual position: No. 9 Career earnings: $44,705,467 Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 55.2 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 19 pick: Primoz Brezec

Primoz Brezec, Indiana Pacers

Actual position: No. 27 Career earnings: $13,327,978 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.5 apg and 49.8 FG% in eight seasons

No. 20 pick: Marko Jaric

Marko Jaric, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 30 Career earnings: $43,650,000 Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.7 rpg and 34.4 3P% in seven seasons

No. 21 pick: Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 29 Career earnings: $15,788,725 Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg and 45.7 FG% in nine seasons

No. 22 pick: Brian Cardinal

Brian Cardinal, Detroit Pistons

Actual position: No. 44 Career earnings: $39,334,595 Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg and 37.2 3P% in 12 seasons

No. 23 pick: Chris Mihm

Chris Mihm, Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: No. 7 Career earnings: $25,391,705 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.5 apg and 45.9 FG% in eight seasons

No. 24 pick: DerMarr Johnson

DerMarr Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: No. 6 Career earnings: $9,283,842 Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg and 33.6 3P% in seven seasons

No. 25 pick: Pete Mickeal

Pete Mickeal, FC Barcelona

Actual position: No. 58 Career earnings: $453,343 Career stats (Euroleague): 10.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 52.0 FG% in six seasons

No. 26 pick: Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka, Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $3,926,817 Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg and 41.7 FG% in seven seasons

No. 27 pick: Marcus Fizer

Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 4 Career earnings: $12,725,314 Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg and 43.5 FG% in six seasons

No. 28 pick: Iakovos Tsakalidis

Iakovos Tsakalidis, Phoenix Suns

Actual position: No. 25 Career earnings: $12,741,982 Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 49.0 FG% in seven seasons

No. 29 pick: Malik Allen

Malik Allen, Miami Heat

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $12,607,130 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 bpg and 43.9 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 30 pick: Pepe Sanchez

Pepe Sanchez, Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $1,568,083 Career stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg and 27.3 3P% in two seasons

