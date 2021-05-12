2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

HoopsHype staff
·6 min read

To call the 2000 NBA draft weak would be to insult some of the other talent-deficient draft classes in league history, as the 2000 crop might take the cake for being the worst in recent history.

After top overall pick Kenyon Martin, who did at least go on to become a one-time All-Star in his career and play a key role for a New Jersey Nets club that made the Finals back-to-back years, the next three selections were, in order: Stromile Swift, Darius Miles and Marcus Fizer, who averaged 8.4 points, 10.1 points and 9.6 points in their respective careers.

Later selections provided us with Hedo Turkoglu, Mike Miller and Jamal Crawford, as well as second-round gem Michael Redd.

Miller went on to become a two-time champion with the Miami Heat, Crawford became arguably the best Sixth Man in NBA history, with three SMOY awards to his credit while Turkoglu was one of the best European wing players of his era, whose peak included a 20/6/5 campaign for the Orlando Magic.

Redd, meanwhile, had a six-year stretch where he averaged 23.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, made an All-Star appearance and was a member of the 2008 Olympic Redeem Team who brought home gold for the United States.

Below, check out the 2000 NBA re-draft, with players taken in the order we believe they should have gone in.

No. 1 pick: Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford, Chicago Bulls
Jamal Crawford, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 8 Career earnings: $123,993,384 Career stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 rpg and 34.8 3P% in 19 seasons

No. 2 pick: Michael Redd

Actual position: No. 43 Career earnings: $101,991,325 Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg and 38.0 3P% in 12 seasons

No. 3 pick: Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets
Kenyon Martin, New Jersey Nets

Actual position: No. 1 Career earnings: $113,431,519 Career stats: 12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg and 48.3 FG% in 15 seasons

No. 4 pick: Hedo Turkoglu

Hedo Turkoglu, Sacramento Kings
Hedo Turkoglu, Sacramento Kings

Actual position: No. 16 Career earnings: $85,208,250 Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg and 38.4 3P% in 15 seasons

No. 5 pick: Mike Miller

Mike Miller, Orlando Magic
Mike Miller, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 5 Career earnings: $99,376,913 Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg and 40.7 3P% in 17 seasons

No. 6 pick: Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson, Los Angeles Clippers
Quentin Richardson, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 18 Career earnings: $63,133,842 Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg and 35.5 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 7 pick: Morris Peterson

Morris Peterson, Toronto Raptors
Morris Peterson, Toronto Raptors

Actual position: No. 21 Career earnings: $41,870,159 Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 37.3 3P% in 11 seasons

No. 8 pick: Desmond Mason

Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics
Desmond Mason, Seattle SuperSonics

Actual position: No. 17 Career earnings: $37,641,002 Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg and 44.9 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 9 pick: Jamaal Magloire

Jamaal Magloire, Orlando Magic
Jamaal Magloire, Orlando Magic

Actual position: No. 19 Career earnings: $39,323,630 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 48.0 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 10 pick: Keyon Dooling

Keyon Dooling, Los Angeles Clippers
Keyon Dooling, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 10 Career earnings: $30,590,341 Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 rpg and 34.9 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 11 pick: DeShawn Stevenson

DeShawn Stevenson, Utah Jazz
DeShawn Stevenson, Utah Jazz

Actual position: No. 23 Career earnings: $27,897,988 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg and 34.0 3P% in 13 seasons

No. 12 pick: Eduardo Najera

Eduardo Najera, Dallas Mavericks
Eduardo Najera, Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: No. 38 Career earnings: $36,882,819 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg and 48.1 FG% in 12 seasons

No. 13 pick: Etan Thomas

Etan Thomas, Washington Wizards
Etan Thomas, Washington Wizards

Actual position: No. 12 Career earnings: $44,671,228 Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.4 apg and 51.3 FG% in nine seasons

No. 14 pick: Darius Miles

Darius Miles, Los Angeles Clippers
Darius Miles, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 3 Career earnings: $61,999,973 Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg and 47.2 FG% in seven seasons

No. 15 pick: Stromile Swift

Stromile Swift, Memphis Grizzlies
Stromile Swift, Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: No. 2 Career earnings: $43,190,443 Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg and 47.3 FG% in nine seasons

No. 16 pick: Eddie House

Eddie House, Miami Heat
Eddie House, Miami Heat

Actual position: No. 37 Career earnings: $15,510,753 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.6 apg and 39.0 FG% in 11 seasons

No. 17 pick: Speedy Claxton

Speedy Claxton, Philadelphia 76ers
Speedy Claxton, Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: No. 20 Career earnings: $37,046,600 Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.3 arpg, 2.5 rpg and 40.9 FG% in seven seasons

No. 18 pick: Joel Przybilla

Joel Przybilla, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Przybilla, Milwaukee Bucks

Actual position: No. 9 Career earnings: $44,705,467 Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 55.2 FG% in 13 seasons

No. 19 pick: Primoz Brezec

Primoz Brezec, Indiana Pacers
Primoz Brezec, Indiana Pacers

Actual position: No. 27 Career earnings: $13,327,978 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.5 apg and 49.8 FG% in eight seasons

No. 20 pick: Marko Jaric

Marko Jaric, Los Angeles Clippers
Marko Jaric, Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: No. 30 Career earnings: $43,650,000 Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.7 rpg and 34.4 3P% in seven seasons

No. 21 pick: Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen, Los Angeles Lakers
Mark Madsen, Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: No. 29 Career earnings: $15,788,725 Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg and 45.7 FG% in nine seasons

No. 22 pick: Brian Cardinal

Brian Cardinal, Detroit Pistons
Brian Cardinal, Detroit Pistons

Actual position: No. 44 Career earnings: $39,334,595 Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg and 37.2 3P% in 12 seasons

No. 23 pick: Chris Mihm

Chris Mihm, Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Mihm, Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: No. 7 Career earnings: $25,391,705 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.5 apg and 45.9 FG% in eight seasons

No. 24 pick: DerMarr Johnson

DerMarr Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
DerMarr Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: No. 6 Career earnings: $9,283,842 Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg and 33.6 3P% in seven seasons

No. 25 pick: Pete Mickeal

Pete Mickeal, FC Barcelona
Pete Mickeal, FC Barcelona

Actual position: No. 58 Career earnings: $453,343 Career stats (Euroleague): 10.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 52.0 FG% in six seasons

No. 26 pick: Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka, Portland Trail Blazers
Ime Udoka, Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $3,926,817 Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg and 41.7 FG% in seven seasons

No. 27 pick: Marcus Fizer

Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls
Marcus Fizer, Chicago Bulls

Actual position: No. 4 Career earnings: $12,725,314 Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg and 43.5 FG% in six seasons

No. 28 pick: Iakovos Tsakalidis

Iakovos Tsakalidis, Phoenix Suns
Iakovos Tsakalidis, Phoenix Suns

Actual position: No. 25 Career earnings: $12,741,982 Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 49.0 FG% in seven seasons

No. 29 pick: Malik Allen

Malik Allen, Miami Heat
Malik Allen, Miami Heat

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $12,607,130 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 bpg and 43.9 FG% in 10 seasons

No. 30 pick: Pepe Sanchez

Pepe Sanchez, Philadelphia 76ers
Pepe Sanchez, Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $1,568,083 Career stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg and 27.3 3P% in two seasons

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.

  • Bryson DeChambeau has adventure after thinking he missed cut

    Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 68 on Saturday in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but that's not the story he'll tell about this day years from now. Instead, he'll talk about how he had to fly from Dallas back to Charlotte, N.C., to play the round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. "We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back," DeChambeau, 27, said.

  • A Michael Jordan game-worn North Carolina jersey sold for a record $1.38M

    The Michael Jordan jersey is from the 1982-83 season at North Carolina.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/11/2021

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Boxing-Hearn says Fury v Joshua will be in Saudi Arabia in August

    LONDON (Reuters) -A long-awaited world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Saudi Arabia in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. Joshua, 31, holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while Fury, 32, is the WBC belt holder.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.

  • Canelo Alvarez adds another belt after stopping Billy Joe Saunders

    “It was not as difficult as I expected,” Alvarez said in the ring after drawing a U.S. indoor record crowd for boxing of 73,126 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • Phil Mickelson loses focus in rough round at Wells Fargo

    Phil Mickelson thought he played well in Round 1 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship; in Round 2 he said he wasn't doing enough high-level thinking en route to a 4-over 75. Mickelson scrambled his way to par on 14, and his 3-under 139 keeps him in the field for the weekend at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte. Mickelson was still at 7-under before a bogey on No. 11 and at plus-3 the rest of the way.

  • Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

    The Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back on the ice feeling “100%” heading into the playoffs. Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining, Ovechkin saw his first extended action since April 22 and the Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams' regular season finale. “Right now, I’m 100%,” the Capitals' all-time leading scorer said.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round “Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to [more]

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

  • Yankees Takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Rays, including homers by Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez

    Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez each hit solo homers, as the Yankees beat the Rays, 3-1

  • Toews question chases Chicago Blackhawks into offseason

    The question hovered over the Chicago Blackhawks throughout a promising season, and it remains in place right now.

  • Marlon Humphrey says he could hear Ben Roethlisberger tell WRs what routes to run during game

    The 2020 NFL season was unique for multiple reasons. Marlon Humphrey said he could hear the calls that the Steelers made at the line