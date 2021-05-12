2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been
To call the 2000 NBA draft weak would be to insult some of the other talent-deficient draft classes in league history, as the 2000 crop might take the cake for being the worst in recent history.
After top overall pick Kenyon Martin, who did at least go on to become a one-time All-Star in his career and play a key role for a New Jersey Nets club that made the Finals back-to-back years, the next three selections were, in order: Stromile Swift, Darius Miles and Marcus Fizer, who averaged 8.4 points, 10.1 points and 9.6 points in their respective careers.
Later selections provided us with Hedo Turkoglu, Mike Miller and Jamal Crawford, as well as second-round gem Michael Redd.
Miller went on to become a two-time champion with the Miami Heat, Crawford became arguably the best Sixth Man in NBA history, with three SMOY awards to his credit while Turkoglu was one of the best European wing players of his era, whose peak included a 20/6/5 campaign for the Orlando Magic.
Redd, meanwhile, had a six-year stretch where he averaged 23.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, made an All-Star appearance and was a member of the 2008 Olympic Redeem Team who brought home gold for the United States.
Below, check out the 2000 NBA re-draft, with players taken in the order we believe they should have gone in.
No. 1 pick: Jamal Crawford
Actual position: No. 8 Career earnings: $123,993,384 Career stats: 14.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 rpg and 34.8 3P% in 19 seasons
No. 2 pick: Michael Redd
Actual position: No. 43 Career earnings: $101,991,325 Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg and 38.0 3P% in 12 seasons
No. 3 pick: Kenyon Martin
Actual position: No. 1 Career earnings: $113,431,519 Career stats: 12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 bpg and 48.3 FG% in 15 seasons
No. 4 pick: Hedo Turkoglu
Actual position: No. 16 Career earnings: $85,208,250 Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg and 38.4 3P% in 15 seasons
No. 5 pick: Mike Miller
Actual position: No. 5 Career earnings: $99,376,913 Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg and 40.7 3P% in 17 seasons
No. 6 pick: Quentin Richardson
Actual position: No. 18 Career earnings: $63,133,842 Career stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg and 35.5 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 7 pick: Morris Peterson
Actual position: No. 21 Career earnings: $41,870,159 Career stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 37.3 3P% in 11 seasons
No. 8 pick: Desmond Mason
Actual position: No. 17 Career earnings: $37,641,002 Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg and 44.9 FG% in 10 seasons
No. 9 pick: Jamaal Magloire
Actual position: No. 19 Career earnings: $39,323,630 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 48.0 FG% in 12 seasons
No. 10 pick: Keyon Dooling
Actual position: No. 10 Career earnings: $30,590,341 Career stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 rpg and 34.9 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 11 pick: DeShawn Stevenson
Actual position: No. 23 Career earnings: $27,897,988 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg and 34.0 3P% in 13 seasons
No. 12 pick: Eduardo Najera
Actual position: No. 38 Career earnings: $36,882,819 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg and 48.1 FG% in 12 seasons
No. 13 pick: Etan Thomas
Actual position: No. 12 Career earnings: $44,671,228 Career stats: 5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.4 apg and 51.3 FG% in nine seasons
No. 14 pick: Darius Miles
Actual position: No. 3 Career earnings: $61,999,973 Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg and 47.2 FG% in seven seasons
No. 15 pick: Stromile Swift
Actual position: No. 2 Career earnings: $43,190,443 Career stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg and 47.3 FG% in nine seasons
No. 16 pick: Eddie House
Actual position: No. 37 Career earnings: $15,510,753 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.6 apg and 39.0 FG% in 11 seasons
No. 17 pick: Speedy Claxton
Actual position: No. 20 Career earnings: $37,046,600 Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.3 arpg, 2.5 rpg and 40.9 FG% in seven seasons
No. 18 pick: Joel Przybilla
Actual position: No. 9 Career earnings: $44,705,467 Career stats: 3.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 55.2 FG% in 13 seasons
No. 19 pick: Primoz Brezec
Actual position: No. 27 Career earnings: $13,327,978 Career stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.5 apg and 49.8 FG% in eight seasons
No. 20 pick: Marko Jaric
Actual position: No. 30 Career earnings: $43,650,000 Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.7 rpg and 34.4 3P% in seven seasons
No. 21 pick: Mark Madsen
Actual position: No. 29 Career earnings: $15,788,725 Career stats: 2.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg and 45.7 FG% in nine seasons
No. 22 pick: Brian Cardinal
Actual position: No. 44 Career earnings: $39,334,595 Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg and 37.2 3P% in 12 seasons
No. 23 pick: Chris Mihm
Actual position: No. 7 Career earnings: $25,391,705 Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.5 apg and 45.9 FG% in eight seasons
No. 24 pick: DerMarr Johnson
Actual position: No. 6 Career earnings: $9,283,842 Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.9 apg and 33.6 3P% in seven seasons
No. 25 pick: Pete Mickeal
Actual position: No. 58 Career earnings: $453,343 Career stats (Euroleague): 10.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 52.0 FG% in six seasons
No. 26 pick: Ime Udoka
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $3,926,817 Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.0 apg and 41.7 FG% in seven seasons
No. 27 pick: Marcus Fizer
Actual position: No. 4 Career earnings: $12,725,314 Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg and 43.5 FG% in six seasons
No. 28 pick: Iakovos Tsakalidis
Actual position: No. 25 Career earnings: $12,741,982 Career stats: 4.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg and 49.0 FG% in seven seasons
No. 29 pick: Malik Allen
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $12,607,130 Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.5 bpg and 43.9 FG% in 10 seasons
No. 30 pick: Pepe Sanchez
Actual position: Undrafted Career earnings: $1,568,083 Career stats: 0.5 ppg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg and 27.3 3P% in two seasons
