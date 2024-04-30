2000 Guineas live stream: watch Newmarket 2024 racing free online from anywhere

Horses battle for the lead on the final straight at Newmarket.

The 2000 Guineas returns to Newmarket on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 4th May, 2024, with the 1000 Guineas set to take centre stage on Sunday.

In Saturday's headline race, City of Troy is the favourite and for good reason. The three-year-old is currently unbeaten and is trained by Aidan O'Brien who is seeking to win his fifth 2000 Guineas in the last 10 years.

Other contenders for the title include the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion, Charlie Appleby's fast-improving Notable Speech and Clive Cox's Ghostwriter which went unbeaten in three races as a two-year-old.

Who will be first past the post at Newmarket and claim victory in the first British Classic of the season? You'll have to tune in to find out so read on to discover how to watch a free 2000 Guineas live stream from anywhere.

Free 2000 Guineas live stream

Date: Saturday 4th May 2024

Time: 3.35pm BST / 10.35am ET

Racecourse: Newmarket

TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing

FREE live stream: ITVX

Odds: City of Tory 4/6, Rosallion 4/1, Notable Speech 7/1

Free 1000 Guineas live stream

Date: Sunday 5th May 2024

Time: 3.40pm BST / 10.40am ET

Racecourse: Newmarket

TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing

FREE live stream: ITVX

Odds: Fallen Angel 7/2, Ylang Ylang 4/1, Dance Sequence 5/1

2000 Guineas Day: Full racecard

All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)

Saturday, 4th May

1.10pm - The William Hill British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes

1.45pm - The William Hill Extra Place Races Heritage Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX

2.20pm - The William Hill Suffolk Stakes | Free on ITVX

2.55pm - The William Hill Palace House Stakes | Free on ITVX

3.35pm - The QIPCO 2000 Guineas | Free on ITVX

4.10pm - The William Hill Epic Boost Open Handicap

4.45pm - The William Hill Bet In-Running Handicap Stakes

5.15pm - The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Confined Handicap Stakes

5.50pm - The HKJC World Pool Handicap Stakes

1000 Guineas Day: Full racecard

All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)

Sunday, 5th May

1.50pm - The William Hill Pretty Polly Stakes | Free on ITVX

2.25pm - The William Hill Dahlia Stakes | Free on ITVX

3pm - The William Hill Heritage Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX

3.40pm - The QIPCO 1000 Guineas | Free on ITVX

4.15pm - The Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies' Maiden Stakes

4.50pm - The Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Maiden Stakes

5.25pm - The HKJC Riding High Together Handicap Stakes

Who is predicted to win 2000 Guineas 2024?

City of Troy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is an overwhelming favourite. Other frontrunners include: Rosallion, Notable Speech, Ghostwriter and Night Raider.

What is the 2000 Guineas weather forecast?

Currently, it looks set to be a dry and rather warm day, with forecasts predicting temperatures of around 18 degrees Celsuis.

Who are the 2000 Guineas 2024 runners?

Alyanaabi

City Of Troy

Diego Velazquez

Ghostwriter

Haatem

Henry Longfellow

Iberian

Inisherin

Night Raider

Notable Speech

River Tiber

Rosallion

Task Force

Ten Bob Tony

Who are the 1000 Guineas 2024 runners and trainers?

Brilliant

Cinderella’s Dream

Content

Dance Sequence

Darnation

Elmalka

Fallen Angel

Finsceal Luas

Lunar Eclipse

Porta Fortuna

Pretty Crystal

Ramatuelle

Regal Jubilee

Rolica

Sacred Angel

See The Fire

Star Music

Star Style

Tamfana

Ylang Ylang

Which trainer has won the most 2000 Guineas races?

With 10 winning horses to his name, Aidan O'Brien is the 2000 Guineas' most successful trainer. His love affair with this event started in 1998 with the King of Kings, and his most recent success came in 2019 with Magna Grecia.

Can I watch the 2000 Guineas for free?

Fans can watch both the 2000 Guineas and the 1000 Guineas, plus plenty more of the action from Newmarket, for free on ITV and the ITVX streaming service.

What is the prize money for placing first in the 2000 Guineas?

The total prize money for the 2024 2000 Guineas is £500,000, with £283,550 going to the winners. Second place will fetch £107,500, 3rd will fetch £53,800, and 4th will fetch £26,800.

£283,550 will also go to the winners of the 1000 Guineas.

How to watch 2000 Guineas for free