2000 Guineas live stream: watch Newmarket 2024 racing free online from anywhere
The 2000 Guineas returns to Newmarket on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 4th May, 2024, with the 1000 Guineas set to take centre stage on Sunday.
In Saturday's headline race, City of Troy is the favourite and for good reason. The three-year-old is currently unbeaten and is trained by Aidan O'Brien who is seeking to win his fifth 2000 Guineas in the last 10 years.
Other contenders for the title include the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion, Charlie Appleby's fast-improving Notable Speech and Clive Cox's Ghostwriter which went unbeaten in three races as a two-year-old.
Who will be first past the post at Newmarket and claim victory in the first British Classic of the season? You'll have to tune in to find out so read on to discover how to watch a free 2000 Guineas live stream from anywhere.
Free 2000 Guineas live stream
Date: Saturday 4th May 2024
Time: 3.35pm BST / 10.35am ET
Racecourse: Newmarket
TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing
FREE live stream: ITVX
Odds: City of Tory 4/6, Rosallion 4/1, Notable Speech 7/1
Free 1000 Guineas live stream
Date: Sunday 5th May 2024
Time: 3.40pm BST / 10.40am ET
Racecourse: Newmarket
TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing
FREE live stream: ITVX
Odds: Fallen Angel 7/2, Ylang Ylang 4/1, Dance Sequence 5/1
2000 Guineas Day: Full racecard
All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)
Saturday, 4th May
1.10pm - The William Hill British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes
1.45pm - The William Hill Extra Place Races Heritage Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX
2.20pm - The William Hill Suffolk Stakes | Free on ITVX
2.55pm - The William Hill Palace House Stakes | Free on ITVX
3.35pm - The QIPCO 2000 Guineas | Free on ITVX
4.10pm - The William Hill Epic Boost Open Handicap
4.45pm - The William Hill Bet In-Running Handicap Stakes
5.15pm - The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Confined Handicap Stakes
5.50pm - The HKJC World Pool Handicap Stakes
1000 Guineas Day: Full racecard
All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)
Sunday, 5th May
1.50pm - The William Hill Pretty Polly Stakes | Free on ITVX
2.25pm - The William Hill Dahlia Stakes | Free on ITVX
3pm - The William Hill Heritage Handicap Stakes | Free on ITVX
3.40pm - The QIPCO 1000 Guineas | Free on ITVX
4.15pm - The Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies' Maiden Stakes
4.50pm - The Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Maiden Stakes
5.25pm - The HKJC Riding High Together Handicap Stakes
Who is predicted to win 2000 Guineas 2024?
City of Troy, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is an overwhelming favourite. Other frontrunners include: Rosallion, Notable Speech, Ghostwriter and Night Raider.
What is the 2000 Guineas weather forecast?
Currently, it looks set to be a dry and rather warm day, with forecasts predicting temperatures of around 18 degrees Celsuis.
Who are the 2000 Guineas 2024 runners?
Alyanaabi
City Of Troy
Diego Velazquez
Ghostwriter
Haatem
Henry Longfellow
Iberian
Inisherin
Night Raider
Notable Speech
River Tiber
Rosallion
Task Force
Ten Bob Tony
Who are the 1000 Guineas 2024 runners and trainers?
Brilliant
Cinderella’s Dream
Content
Dance Sequence
Darnation
Elmalka
Fallen Angel
Finsceal Luas
Lunar Eclipse
Porta Fortuna
Pretty Crystal
Ramatuelle
Regal Jubilee
Rolica
Sacred Angel
See The Fire
Star Music
Star Style
Tamfana
Ylang Ylang
Which trainer has won the most 2000 Guineas races?
With 10 winning horses to his name, Aidan O'Brien is the 2000 Guineas' most successful trainer. His love affair with this event started in 1998 with the King of Kings, and his most recent success came in 2019 with Magna Grecia.
Can I watch the 2000 Guineas for free?
Fans can watch both the 2000 Guineas and the 1000 Guineas, plus plenty more of the action from Newmarket, for free on ITV and the ITVX streaming service.
What is the prize money for placing first in the 2000 Guineas?
The total prize money for the 2024 2000 Guineas is £500,000, with £283,550 going to the winners. Second place will fetch £107,500, 3rd will fetch £53,800, and 4th will fetch £26,800.
£283,550 will also go to the winners of the 1000 Guineas.
How to watch 2000 Guineas for free
Free live stream: ITVX
Shop today's best TV deals
Vrroom service: how we found a free F1 live stream