200 seconds of Devon Witherspoon rookie highlights

The Seattle Seahawks have a star in the making with cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Originally the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the selection of Witherspoon over defensive tackle Jalen Carter brought plenty of questions on the initial night.

But as the season progressed, it became almost immediately evident the Seahawks made the correct decision. As Witherspoon progressed in his rookie year, his efforts earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl, as he was arguably the best player on Seattle’s defense.

With that being said, let us take a trip down (recent) memory lane for the highlights from Witherspoon’s rookie campaign.

3:20 of Devon Witherspoon rookie highlights pic.twitter.com/lWXcVhylas — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire