200-pound creature was fisherman’s ‘consolation prize.’ Then he set a world record

Art Weston is no stranger to catching world record-size fish, with dozens of accolades in his name.

But the Kentucky angler’s latest achievement, along with a “humanoid” creature he caught the day before, is cause for a major celebration.

Weston, of Union, is awaiting confirmation from The International Game Fish Association after catching a 188-pound alligator gar at Sam Rayburn Lake near Lufkin, Texas.

The catch, if certified, would shatter the previous world record caught on a 4-pound line, which Weston said is among the most difficult to pull off.

Weston already holds numerous alligator gar world records, including a 283-pound monster he caught in 2023.

“People don’t regard it as much of a game fish, I don’t know why,” Weston said in an interview with McClatchy News. “They are amazing, they can jump, they’re huge, they’re abundant.”

His April expedition

Alongside his guide, Kirk Kirkland, Weston set out for Sam Rayburn Lake in April hoping to nab a world record. A self-proclaimed “record-hunter,” Weston prepared months for his recent expedition.

“It doesn’t seem rational, but if you are really thinking through it, (the records) are obtainable,” he said.

Aboard Kirkland’s Garship Enterprise boat, Weston had his eyes on an estimated 250-pound alligator gar on the first day of his trip.

They fought the gar for about 90 minutes, but the massive creature eventually snapped the line, Weston said. It was among three missed opportunities for a world record he had on the first day.

But then came Weston’s “consolation prize.”

Art Weston said he hooked the massive alligator snapping turtle on its foot.

‘People think it’s an alien’

Still on the first day of his seven-day expedition, Weston said he and Kirkland lucked into catching a creature barring mythological similarities.

Weston hooked the giant alligator snapping turtle on its foot, but then came the hard part — bringing it to their boat.

Kirkland helped pull the estimated 200-pound creature onto the boat, where Weston took a picture with it before releasing it into the water.

“His mouth was wide open the whole time wanting to bite,” Weston said. “He was very actively watching me.”

While not quite a record — the largest caught in Texas weighed 211 pounds — the angler said it’s “on the larger side” of the species.

He estimates the turtle was between 50 and 70 years old.

“People think it’s an alien, a humanoid,” Weston said. “That was the consolation prize the first day. It wasn’t much of a fight. It kind of just came to the surface.”

Art Weston said the turtle acted like it wanted to bite him.

Day two — a world record

By midday on their second day of the voyage, Weston and Kirkland caught their only fish of the day.

But it was the only one that mattered, the world record Weston had been after.

Weston said gar are “not very boat shy,” which is part of their natural behavior. He credited Kirkland’s boat work for allowing him to get near the monster fish.

They baited the gar with carp, then Kirkland grabbed his lasso — a legal method to haul in fish.

“He could have fought it for many hours, but he tried to get the rope on him, which we did on the first shot,” Weston said.

The 188-pound alligator gar would shatter the previous world record in the 4-pound line class.

Then, they went into “production mode.” Since the pair have achieved world records before, they knew exactly what to do.

He said it was the “fastest, most efficient” big fish they caught together. They released the gar — 7 feet long and 3 feet around — back into the water within minutes.

“He and I are both very interested in keeping them alive,” Weston said.

Kirk Kirkland used a lasso to help corral the alligator gar.

What’s next for Weston?

The accomplished angler said he has just two line class world records he has yet to break, but he said his next quest will be easier.

If approved, his latest catch would be his 10th alligator gar world record, which includes the all-tackle record. They’re among his 38 IGFA world records.

“We have the system down, that’s part of the appeal,” Weston said.

He made sure to credit Kirkland, whose “boat work was amazing,” he said.

Kirkland has amassed more than 100 IGFA world records, according to his website.

“I’m just moving the road toward (the fish),” Weston said. “In some ways, it’s harder for him.”

