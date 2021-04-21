20 years ago today: Ravens select Todd Heap in the 2001 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have had some great tight ends over the course of their franchise history. Shannon Sharpe, Dennis Pitta, and even Mark Andrews are names that come to mind, but there’s one tight end that some would argue stands out just a bit above the rest.

Todd Heap was drafted by Baltimore with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. The team needed a quality tight end and Heap, coming out of Arizona State University, would give them that and more, as he put up 5,492 yards and 41 touchdowns with the Ravens.

20 years ago today, the Ravens selected Todd Heap with the 31st pick in the 2001 NFL draft He would go on to become one of the best tight ends in Ravens history pic.twitter.com/KOBOwgHG9l — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 21, 2021

Heap set a standard of greatness for Baltimore at the tight end position. While Sharpe was great during his time with the Ravens, he wasn’t drafted and developed by the team like Heap was. The former Sun Devil grew his game in Baltimore and was a key part of the Ravens’ offense for his 10 years with the organization.

The selection of Heap 20 years ago turned out better than most imagined. While tight end isn’t the most electrifying position, Heap paved the way for other tight ends such as Pitta and Andrews to be respected and appreciated by Baltimore fans all over the world. He had an illustrious NFL career as a member of the Ravens, and will always be remembered as one of the great players in franchise history.