20 years ago on Nov. 18, the Patriots suffered final loss of that season … to the Rams

Much is made of how the New York Giants lost to the New England Patriots at the end of the AFC East champ’s perfect season in 2007. The Giants returned to down New England in Super Bowl XLL, blemishing the dream of perfection.

What gets lost is the Patriots had a similar experience en route to their first Super Bowl championship.

On Nov. 18, 2001, New England played the St. Louis Rams. There was nothing extraordinary about that Patriots team with Tom Brady filling in for Drew Bledsoe at QB. They were 5-4 and going up against the defending Super Bowl champs, who were 7-1.

In the Week 10 meeting, Kurt Warner threw for 401 yards and a trio of touchdowns — Brady had 185 passing yards and 1 TD and picks — in St. Louis 24-17 victory.

What happened afterward is what makes that game noteworthy decades later. The Patriots would not lose another game.

They went on a six-game winning streak to end the regular season and downed the Oakland Raiders — Tuck Rule game — and Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the Super Bowl.

They would then defeat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, 20-17, on an Adam Vinatieri field goal.

The MVP was Tom Brady and the rest, as they say, is history. The beginning of the GOAT.