20 years ago on Jan. 19, The Tuck Rule Game happened

Oh, how things might have changed if the play was ruled a fumble and not an incomplete pass on Jan. 19, 2002.

Yes, we have hit the 20-year anniversary of the famous — infamous — Tuck Rule game.

The Oakland Raiders were playing the New England Patriots, whose quarterback was Tom Brady. The weather was miserable, snow and freezing cold temperatures

In the fourth quarter, Raiders’ cornerback Charles Woodson tackled Brady, who initially appeared to fumble the ball that was eventually recovered by Raiders’ linebacker Greg Biekert.

If it was a fumble, it would have almost certainly sealed the game for Oakland, which led 13-10 at that point.

However, officials reviewed the play, and eventually determined that even though Brady had seemingly halted his passing motion and was attempting to “tuck” the ball back into his body, it was an incomplete pass and not a fumble under the then-effective NFL rules.

“Uh…,” Brady said. “You know, he hit me. I wasn’t sure. Yeah, I was throwing the ball. How do you like that? Damn right. Damn right.”

As a result, the original call was overturned, and the ball was given back to the Patriots, who subsequently moved the ball into field goal range.

Adam Vinatieri kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:11 left to tie the game and in overtime added a 23-yarder to give New England the victory.

“It was obvious,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “I thought it was a fumble, but the officials thought otherwise.

“You can never count on anything in the NFL. Say what you want, (Brady) made some great plays when he had to.”

The Patriots would defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers next, continue to the Super Bowl, where they would stun the St. Louis Rams for Brady’s first ring.

And we all know what has happened since …