20 years ago, Browns clobbered Steelers in Pittsburgh before national TV audience

Oct. 8—Three weeks ago, the Browns went to Pittsburgh with loads of confidence following a dominant Week 1 victory over the Bengals.

They left Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 on the losing end of a strange 26-22 loss on "Monday Night Football." Cleveland dominated most of the game but gave up two defensive touchdowns, and that was the difference.

Meanwhile, Browns fans likely were left in a bewildered state.

That's what usually happens when the Browns play in Pittsburgh. It hasn't mattered if it was old Three Rivers Stadium, Heinz Field or the current Acrisure Stadium.

If the Browns play in Pittsburgh — on most occasions — strange and wacky things are about to happen, with a loss attached to it.

There have been highlights. In 2021, Baker Mayfield and Co. posted a stunning, 48-37 win at Pittsburgh in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

There was also a 16-15 win at Three Rivers Stadium during the Browns' mostly forgettable return season to the NFL in 1999.

Other notable wins would force younger fans to open the record book. There was the once-in-a-lifetime 51-0 destruction of the Steelers in 1989 and the 27-24 victory in 1986 that snapped the Browns' 16-game losing streak at Three Rivers.

Mostly though, there has been a cornucopia of losing. There have been 23 losses in Pittsburgh since 1999.

Lost in that shuffle was one victory that surely had Browns fans celebrating throughout the night while watching their team in a nationally televised game.

Twenty years ago — Oct. 5, 2003 — the Browns throttled the Steelers at Heinz Field on an ESPN Sunday night game in a victory that could only be described as coming out of nowhere.

Few could have predicted Cleveland's 33-13 thrashing of the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The 2003 season was a typical year for the Browns in the early years of their return to the NFL — dismal. Cleveland finished 5-11 while Coach Butch Davis played musical chair between quarterbacks Tim Couch and Kelly Holcomb.

Against the Steelers in the fifth game of 2003, Couch got the start and everything clicked. The defense stifled QB Tommy Maddox and the Pittsburgh offense to just 209 yards behind the play of defensive lineman Courtney Brown (two sacks, fumble recovery) and the team put up 30-plus on the scoreboard.

Cleveland entered 1-3 and desperately needed a win. It played like it early on. Couch threw a short TD pass to Andre Davis and a Phil Dawson field goal made it 10-0 after the first quarter.

The lead was extended to 16-3 in the second quarter on Couch's second TD pass of the game — a 9-yarder to Kevin Johnson.

Late in the third quarter, Couch added his third TD of the game — this one a 9-yard run — to make it 23-10. Then with 9 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game, Daylon McCutcheon returned an interception 75 yards to paydirt and the celebration began.

Couch finished 20 of 25 for 208 yards and spread the ball the eight receivers. His counterpart Maddox had three turnovers.

Running back William Green had 115 yards on 33 carries.

Eight months earlier, the Browns led the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 24-7, during a wild-card playoff game but couldn't close out the game and lost, 36-33. The was no rally this time in Pittsburgh, and for a night Browns faithful could celebrate and sleep into the next morning.