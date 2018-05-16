20-year-old William Byron to drive Hertz-sponsored car during All-Star Race weekend

William Byron is 19th in the points standings. (Getty)

Sometimes NASCAR sponsorships are the perfect marriage of driver and company. Sometimes they don’t make a lot of sense. Hertz’s sponsorship of William Byron is definitely not the former.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that the 20-year-old driver would be sponsored by the rental car company during this weekend’s All-Star Race festivities. Byron is driving in the qualifying race for the All-Star Race. If he finishes in the top two or wins the fan vote, he’ll be in Saturday night’s All-Star Race.

In addition to the All-Star Race, Hertz will sponsor Byron for four more races in 2018 and four races in 2019, when he’ll be 21.

While Byron will be able to legally drink and gamble during the 2019 season, he won’t be able to rent a car from Hertz without a significant upcharge. According to Hertz’s site, anyone under the age of 25 must pay $35 extra per day for a base-level car. If someone Byron’s age wanted a bigger car than a Nissan Altima, the upcharge goes to $45 a day, and Hertz’s top-of-the-line rentals are off limits for younger renters.

Hopefully the sponsorship comes with a waived upcharge fee for the rookie driver. We asked Hertz that question on Twitter and the company hasn’t responded.

The Hendrick release didnt specify which four points races Hertz would sponsor this season. We’re guessing one of them won’t be the Bass Pro Shops/NRA Night Race at Bristol in August. Hertz removed its NRA discount program in February following the mass shooting at Parkland High School in Florida.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.