Here are 20 WNC high school football players to watch in NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs

The NCHSAA and NCISAA are kicking off their football playoffs this week. The first round begins on Friday.

Western North Carolina has 24 teams vying for state championships this season.

Here is a list of 22 players to watch in the playoffs.

Javier Rice, Asheville Christian Academy: Rice has completed 70% of his passes for 3,717 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing just 15 interceptions. He leads the state of North Carolina in passing yards and is fourth-best nationally.

Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School: The junior quarterback has completed 66% of his passes for 1,820 yards and 20 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 422 yards and seven touchdowns on 89 carries.

Benjamin Kessinger, Brevard: The sophomore quarterback completed 69% of his passes for 1,178 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions.

Coleman Smith, Brevard: Smith has tallied 111 tackles with five tackles for a loss and a sack. He has added an interception, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

Cayden Jones, Christ School: The Alabama commit has accumulated 67 tackles, seven of them for a loss, two sacks and two pass deflections.

Taylor McClure, Hayesville: McClure, a Gardner-Webb commit, leads the Yellow Jackets with 56 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

Rylan Cooper, Mitchell: Mitchell fell flat in its two losses against Draughn and Mountain Heritage, a preview of what the Mountaineers may face in the 1A bracket. Cooper will be key to reversing the trend — he registered 99 tackles and 13 tackles for loss on defense and rushed for 774 yards and seven touchdowns as the team's No. 2 option in the backfield.

Chase Duncan, Mitchell: Duncan has been option No. 1 for the Mountaineers out of the backfield, rushing for 1,005 yards and adding 55 tackles.

Brandon Quinn, Mountain Heritage: Quinn is surrounded by plenty of weapons — 10 different players have scored an offensive touchdown for the Cougars — but the offense runs through the junior quarterback. Quinn has rushed for 1,581 yards and 20 touchdowns and has thrown for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Cougars are prepared to go as far as Quinn takes them.

Hunter Stalcup, Murphy: The senior finished as the conference's second-leading rusher with 1,386 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, including 21 on the ground.

Aaron Clark, Pisgah: The senior quarterback has helped Pisgah's offense average 32 points per game. He has also led it to an 8-2 overall record and a No. 11 seed in the NCHSAA 3A West.

Ty Johnson, Reynolds: Johnson, standing at 6-foot-3, has been a massive target for quarterback Hayden Craig this season after transferring from Erwin. Johnson has caught 38 passes for 647 yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson's ability to turn screens into touchdowns can help Reynolds flip games.

Brandon Guest, Reynolds: Guest, a Shrine Bowl selection, captains a defense that allowed just under 14 points per game this season. He leads all Reynolds tacklers with 64.

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: Adams was the best player on the best team in Class 1A, rushing for 1,364 yards and returning an interception for a 100-yard touchdown to win the conference for the Knights. If Robbinsville wins a state title, it'll be because Adams took it there.

Bryce Adams, Robbinsville: Adams is Robbinsville's leading tackler, recording 81 tackles and five tackles for loss. The Black Knights' defense allowed just 14 points per game in their Smoky Mountain Conference championship year.

Reno Jeter, Roberson: Jeter will be vital to the Rams' playoff run on both sides of the ball. He's rushed for 779 yards with 10 scores for Roberson's triple-option offense. As an outside linebacker, Jeter has registered 44 tackles and eight tackles for loss, three sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Lex Dinwiddie, Roberson: Dinwiddie drove the Rams' 8-2 start, throwing for 741 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He had a team-best 1,007 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Josh Collins, Swain County: Collins' 1,651 rushing yards were second-best in Class 1A this year as he led the Maroon Devils to a 9-1 season. Collins rushed for 17 touchdowns and crossed the 200-yard threshold three times, including a 341-yard game against Tuscola.

Carson Dimsdale, West Henderson: The senior tailback ran for 1,725 yards and 25 touchdowns on 231 carries. He is a strong candidate to be named All-WNC Player of the Year.

Truitt Manuel, West Henderson: The NC State baseball commit caught 53 passes for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also made 26 total tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up two more.

