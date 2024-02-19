The 20 all-time leading scorers in the history of UNC men’s basketball

The University of North Carolina has a rich basketball history. The program has been home to legends of the game over the years with names like Phil Ford, Lennie Rosenbluth, Michael Jordan and Tyler Hansbrough all wearing that Carolina Blue.

To be in the record books as a player at North Carolina has significant meaning as you’re up there with some of the best to play the game.

Over the years, the Tar Heels have seen some prolific scorers come through the program and establish their dominance in the Atlantic Coast Conference as well as all of college basketball. And this year is no different for the program.

With Armando Bacot and RJ Davis both having impressive seasons again, it was time to update the program’s all-time scoring leaders list. A list that includes both Bacot and Davis as well as other standouts that have played in Chapel Hill.

Let’s take a look at the UNC basketball program’s all-time leading scorers list, updated here in 2024 as the season goes on. You will see some familiar names and maybe even some surprises as to where players are ranked on this list after successful careers.

20. Brice Johnson (2012-16)

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Years Played: 2012-16

Career Points:1,716

Career PPG: 11.6

19. Rashad McCants

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Years Played: 2002-05

Career Points:1,721

Career PPG: 17.6

18. George Lynch

9 Feb 1993: George Lynch of the North Carolina Tar Heels stands on the court during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at the Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Years Played: 1989-993

Career Points:1,747

Career PPG: 12.5

17. Mike O'Koren

Unknown Date & Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Mike O’Koren (55) in action during the 1978 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1976-80

Career Points:1,765

Career PPG: 15.1

16. Michael Jordan

Mar 22, 1984; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 1984 NCAA regional semi finals at The Omni. The Hoosiers defeated the Tar Heels 72-68. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1981-84

Career Points:1,788

Career PPG: 17.7

15. Joel Berry

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 27: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a score of 74 to 88 in the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Regional Final at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Years Played: 2014-18

Career Points:1,813

Career PPG: 12.6

14. Bobby Lewis

Unknown Date & Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Bob Lewis (22) in action against Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andy Ahijevych (14) during the 1966 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1964-67

Career Points: 1,836

Career PPG: 22.1

13. Marcus Paige

Mar 17, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) celebrates on the court during the second half against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at PNC Arena. The Tar Heels won 83-67. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 2012-16

Career Points: 1,844

Career PPG: 13.1

12. RJ Davis

Feb 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 2020-present

Career Points:1,858

Career PPG: 14.6

11. Walter Davis

Mar 28, 1977; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walter Davis (24) in action against the Marquette Golden Eagles the 1977 NCAA National Championship game at the Omni. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1973-77

Career Points: 1,863

Career PPG: 15.7

10. Brad Daugherty

Mar 1985; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tarheels center (42) Brad Daugherty in action against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the 1985 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1982-86

Career Points: 1,912

Career PPG: 14.2

9. Antawn Jamison

22 Feb 1997: Antawn Jamison of North Carolina University looks up at the basket during the Tarheels 93-81 win over Maryland at the Cole Field House in College Park, Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Years Played: 1995-98

Career Points: 1,974

Career PPG: 19.0

8. Larry Miller

Unknown Date & Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Larry Miller (44) in action against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bill Hosket (25) during the 1966 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1965-68

Career Points: 1,982

Career PPG: 21.8

7. Charlie Scott

Unknown date; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Charlie Scott (33) in action during the 1968 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1967-70

Career Points: 2,007

Career PPG: 22.1

6. Al Wood

Unknown date, 1981; Unknown location, USA, FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar heels guard Al Wood (30) in action against the Louisville Cardinals during the 1981 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1977-81

Career Points: 2,015

Career PPG: 16.0

5. Lennie Rosenbluth

Happy birthday today to former Tar Heel great Lennie Rosenbluth, born on this day in 1933 #UNCBBall #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/tJkT1RjIz2 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 22, 2014

Years Played: 1954-57

Career Points: 2,047

Career PPG: 26.9

4. Sam Perkins

Unknown date, 1981 & location, USA: FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Sam Perkins (41) shoots the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack center Cozell McQueen (45). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1980-84

Career Points: 2,145

Career PPG: 15.9

3. Armando Bacot

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 22: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on February 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Years Played: 2019-present

Career Points: 2,189

Career PPG: 13.9

2. Phil Ford

Mar, 1977; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Phil Ford (12) in action. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Years Played: 1974-78

Career Points: 2,290

Career PPG: 18.6

1. Tyler Hansbrough

DURHAM, NC – MARCH 8: Tyler Hansbrough #50 of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks down the court during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium March 8, 2008 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Duke 76-68. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Years Played: 2005-09

Career Points: 2,872

Career PPG: 20.2

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire