The 20 all-time leading scorers in the history of UNC men’s basketball
The University of North Carolina has a rich basketball history. The program has been home to legends of the game over the years with names like Phil Ford, Lennie Rosenbluth, Michael Jordan and Tyler Hansbrough all wearing that Carolina Blue.
To be in the record books as a player at North Carolina has significant meaning as you’re up there with some of the best to play the game.
Over the years, the Tar Heels have seen some prolific scorers come through the program and establish their dominance in the Atlantic Coast Conference as well as all of college basketball. And this year is no different for the program.
With Armando Bacot and RJ Davis both having impressive seasons again, it was time to update the program’s all-time scoring leaders list. A list that includes both Bacot and Davis as well as other standouts that have played in Chapel Hill.
Let’s take a look at the UNC basketball program’s all-time leading scorers list, updated here in 2024 as the season goes on. You will see some familiar names and maybe even some surprises as to where players are ranked on this list after successful careers.
20. Brice Johnson (2012-16)
Years Played: 2012-16
Career Points:1,716
Career PPG: 11.6
19. Rashad McCants
Years Played: 2002-05
Career Points:1,721
Career PPG: 17.6
18. George Lynch
Years Played: 1989-993
Career Points:1,747
Career PPG: 12.5
17. Mike O'Koren
Years Played: 1976-80
Career Points:1,765
Career PPG: 15.1
16. Michael Jordan
Years Played: 1981-84
Career Points:1,788
Career PPG: 17.7
15. Joel Berry
Years Played: 2014-18
Career Points:1,813
Career PPG: 12.6
14. Bobby Lewis
Years Played: 1964-67
Career Points: 1,836
Career PPG: 22.1
13. Marcus Paige
Years Played: 2012-16
Career Points: 1,844
Career PPG: 13.1
12. RJ Davis
Years Played: 2020-present
Career Points:1,858
Career PPG: 14.6
11. Walter Davis
Years Played: 1973-77
Career Points: 1,863
Career PPG: 15.7
10. Brad Daugherty
Years Played: 1982-86
Career Points: 1,912
Career PPG: 14.2
9. Antawn Jamison
Years Played: 1995-98
Career Points: 1,974
Career PPG: 19.0
8. Larry Miller
Years Played: 1965-68
Career Points: 1,982
Career PPG: 21.8
7. Charlie Scott
Years Played: 1967-70
Career Points: 2,007
Career PPG: 22.1
6. Al Wood
Years Played: 1977-81
Career Points: 2,015
Career PPG: 16.0
5. Lennie Rosenbluth
Happy birthday today to former Tar Heel great Lennie Rosenbluth, born on this day in 1933 #UNCBBall #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/tJkT1RjIz2
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 22, 2014
Years Played: 1954-57
Career Points: 2,047
Career PPG: 26.9
4. Sam Perkins
Years Played: 1980-84
Career Points: 2,145
Career PPG: 15.9
3. Armando Bacot
Years Played: 2019-present
Career Points: 2,189
Career PPG: 13.9
2. Phil Ford
Years Played: 1974-78
Career Points: 2,290
Career PPG: 18.6
1. Tyler Hansbrough
Years Played: 2005-09
Career Points: 2,872
Career PPG: 20.2