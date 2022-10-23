Yes, it looks as if the 49ers will be using new running back Christian McCaffrey more extensively than advertised.

The unofficial official word has been that he’ll have a red-zone package. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that it’s more like 20 snaps, and that the number could increase based on how the game goes.

McCaffrey, for his part, wants to play immediately. And, presumably, extensively.

Glazer explained that McCaffrey has watched all Friday game-planning meetings from the current season, thanks to the fact that coach Kyle Shanahan records all meetings.

Throw in the fact that the 49ers are facing the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIV rematch, and considering that the 49ers will feel compelled to justify the investment in McCaffrey, it won’t be a surprise if he’s used heavily today.

20 snaps for Christian McCaffrey today, but maybe more originally appeared on Pro Football Talk