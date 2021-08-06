25 Shocking Actor Transformations: Donald Glover, Tilda Swinton, and More

Acting transformations are everywhere as of late. Lily James nearly broke the internet when the first photos from Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Pam and Tommy” dropped in May and showed her unrecognizable transformation into Pamela Anderson (the “Baby Driver” and “Cinderella” actress looks more like Anderson than she does herself). Then Searchlight Pictures dropped the trailer for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which finds Jessica Chastain packing on prosthetics to play televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Last but not least, MGM had everyone talking at the end of July with the trailer for “House of Gucci,” which showed off Jared Leto’s bonkers look as Paolo Gucci.

James, Chastain, and Leto’s looks are the latest in a long tradition of actor transformations. Whether achieved through natural methods (weight loss, weight gain) and/or boosted by makeup and prosthetics, actor transformations have been shocking TV and film viewers for as long as the mediums have existed.

Some actors have made a career out of buzzy physical transformations, none more so than Christian Bale. Many times, physical transformations have led to Oscars, as it did for Bale (“The Fighter”), Charlize Theron (“Monster”), Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”), and Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”), among others. But a transformation is nothing without the performance underneath it, as many of the actors below will stress. Check out 25 of the most shocking transformations in the list below.

