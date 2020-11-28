Here are 20 Ravens on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Ravens roster has been completely decimated by COVID-19. Baltimore now has a total of 20 players on the Reserve/COVID list. pic.twitter.com/qXpLwvXlmH — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 28, 2020

Things are getting pretty dicey for the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers are supposed to take on the Ravens Tuesday night but as more and more positive COVID-19 cases mount, it feels less and less likely things will work out that way.

According to Ravens writer Jameson Hensley, Baltimore currently has the following 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Trace McSorley

RB Mark Ingram

RB J.K. Dobbins

FB Patrick Ricard

OL Matt Skura

OL Patrick Mekari

OL D.J. Fluker

OL Will Holden

DL Calais Campbell

DL Brandon Williams

DL Justin Madubuike

DL Jihad Ward

DL Broderick Washington

LB Pernell McPhee

LB Jaylon Ferguson

CB Iman Marshall

CB Khalil Dorse

CB Tavon Young

LS Morgan Cox

This is in addition to the Steelers have four of their own players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The NFL has quite a task in front of them thanks to the largest single-team outbreak so far this season.

