20-race schedule set for ARCA Menards Series in 2021

The 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule features 20 races and sees a return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time in more than a decade.

The season begins with the Lucas Oil 200 on Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway. The event will be held the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ race at Daytona.

From there, the series takes on its traditional mix of superspeedways, intermediate tracks, road courses, paved short tracks, and two dirt-track events at Springfield and DuQuoin, Illinois.

Other highlights include a stretch of four short track races in four weekends over July at Elko (Minn.) Speedway, Michigan’s Berlin Raceway, Iowa Speedway, and Winchester (Ind.) Speedway.

The series will compete twice in the span of three days in late August, running at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 20, then at Springfield on Aug. 22.

ARCA stated that the May event at Charlotte Motor Speedway and season finale at Kansas Speedway are on a flex schedule that could have them moved by a day.

Schedules for the Sioux Chief Showdown – the national tour’s ‘series within a series’ – as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and West divisions will be announced at a later date.

Bret Holmes won the 2020 ARCA championship.

2021 ARCA MENARDS SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 13 Daytona Friday, March 12 Phoenix Saturday, Apr. 24 Talladega Saturday, May 1 Kansas Saturday, May 22 Toledo Fri., May 28 or Sat., May 29 Charlotte (Flex race) Friday, June 4 Mid-Ohio Friday, June 25 Pocono Saturday, July 10 Elko (Minn.) Saturday, July 17 Berlin (Marne, Mich.) Saturday, July 24 Iowa Speedway Saturday, July 31 Winchester (Ind.) Friday, Aug. 6 Watkins Glen Friday, Aug. 20 Michigan Sunday, Aug. 22 Springfield (Ill.) Sunday, Aug. 29 Milwaukee Mile Sunday, Sept. 5 DuQuoin (Ill.) Thursday, Sept. 16 Bristol Saturday, Sept. 25 Salem (Ind.) Sat., Oct. 23 or Sun., Oct. 24 Kansas (Flex race)

