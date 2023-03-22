20 questions with Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones

20 questions with Hawks defenseman Seth Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones:

1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?

I'll say Colorado or Detroit, which is weird because of the rivalry. I grew up in Colorado and then I don't know why Detroit.

2. Favorite NHL player growing up and why?

I'll stay with Detroit, probably Nicklas Lidstrom or Pavel Datsyuk. Just cause I liked the Wings.

3. What was your welcome to the NHL moment?

Probably against Pavel Datsyuk in Detroit my first year, he came down on his offside and Datsyukian magic'd me I guess you could say. I didn't fall down and he didn't score, but I stumbled a bit.

4. Favorite road city in the NHL

I'd probably say New York.

5. Favorite road arena in the NHL

Bell Centre in Montreal or Madison Square Garden in New York.

6. Favorite all-time teammate and why?

Probably Boone Jenner from Columbus. Character guy, he's the captain now, he was probably my best buddy there, I was there for six years.

7. Why do you wear No. 4?

I've had 4 growing up a lot, I was 3 before I got here. I've always just liked something about 3 or 4.

8. Favorite activity to unwind from hockey?

I don't know, sometimes I guess I'm tired so we'll just sit on the couch and watch TV, whether it's football or a movie or something, or go for a walk, grab a tea or coffee somewhere.

9. What's your stick flex number?

95. It's been 100 and then I went to 95.

10. What's one thing you have to do on a game day?

Change my laces before every game. Really? How come? I don't know, I just like fresh ones for the game. *Laughs*

11. Best hockey prank you've witnessed

Probably putting a cup of water under a guy's helmet before practice, and pulling it off the thing and water comes down on them.

12. Hardest player you've had to defend and why

Probably Connor McDavid. Pretty obvious.

13. Current or former player you'd want as your D partner

Wow. Um, I'm going to say Nicklas Lidstrom because he's a lefty and I'm a righty, so that could work.

14. Build your all-time 3-on-3 overtime lineup

I'm going to say Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and I'll throw a defenseman in there, Bobby Orr.

15. Favorite TV show or movie

I like King of Queens. Good TV show.

16. Favorite vacation spot in the summer

Probably Cabo. Easy to get there from Dallas.

17. Favorite sport outside of hockey?

Basketball.

18. What's your golf handicap and which 3 teammates would you want in a foursome?

A 15 or 16.

I'm going to go with Andreas Athanasiou. Jonathan Toews for the experience. And then Taylor Raddysh.

19. Favorite non-hockey athlete ever?

Tiger Woods. Because he's the GOAT.

20. If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

I don't know. It's easy for me to stay in sports, so I'd say I'd try to be a basketball player even though I'm kind of short for that. I'm 6-foot-4, so I'm kind of short. I'd have to be a point guard or something. *Laughs*

