20 prospects the Patriots could target in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

The New England Patriots are slated to pick 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft tonight — but when have they really done what they’re scheduled to do?

With the Patriots, you have to consider just about every outcome, which is why we’ve picked out 20 prospects who New England could target in the first round. NFL Network’s Michael Giardi said the Patriots have done due diligence to explore the possibility of trading down and up in the first round. Anything is possible.

So we broke down the potential targets into three categories: the trade-up types, the prospects available at 15 and the trade-down targets.

If not QB, then where for the #Patriots? My report. pic.twitter.com/Tyn6nBOZ8P — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 29, 2021

You can have a look at who they should target below.

Options for trading up

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: He might be my second favorite quarterback for New England in this year's draft class after Trevor Lawrence. Fields has plenty of upside, with good accuracy, outstanding athleticism and a impressive competitiveness (playing through the national championship with a rib injury). He was a tad inconsistent from game to game in 2020, so he has room for improvement, just like any prospect.

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance: If there's a player who deserves the Josh Allen comparison in this draft, it's Lance. He didn't play in 2020 due to the pandemic. He played just 318 snaps in his college career, which would be the fewest from a first-round quarterback over the last 40 years. There's a lot of unknown and therefore a lot of potential that he could bust. On the other hand, he has huge talent as a thrower -- it's just that his tape is hugely inconsistent.

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II: A future CB1.

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn: Another future CB1.

Alabama WR DeVona Smith: He is a skinny player, whose weight is a concern. But the truth is that he doesn't play small -- he's a big-play threat. The Patriots would be lucky to have him.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle: He's the closest thing this draft has to offer for those looking for a Tyreek Hill.

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase: A prototypical WR1, with a track record of running good routes, getting open and making highlight-reel grabs.

Options at No. 15 overall

Story continues

Syndication: The Tennessean

Alabama QB Mac Jones: The 49ers are expected to take either Jones or Lance. But if San Francisco takes Lance, Jones could go into a bit of a free fall to New England. Jones is a prototypical pocket-passing prospect. There's so discourse about whether that's enough -- whether it's necessary to be mobile on top of pocket prowess. That's why Jones might slip.

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw: He seems like a future starter at the tackle position, but has some questions about his health.

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg: He's a late riser, and could sneak into the first round if the Patriots are one of the teams that view him as a future Pro Bowler.

Penn State LB Micah Parsons: His talent is obvious. His problems in the locker room, however, are deeply concerning.

Northwestern CB Greg Newsome: He projects to be a CB1, but hasn't faced the same level of competition as Horn and Surtain.

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore: He's not a clearcut WR1 because he's on the smaller side (5-foot-9, 178 pounds), but I simply love the way he could fit in the offense. He's a great route runner with good hands and a great mix of speed and agility. There are rumblings he could go at 22 to the Tennessee Titans.

USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker: Probably a Pro Bowl guard in the making.

Notre Dame LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: He's an undersized linebacker -- or an oversized defensive back. Either way, that versatility and playmaking ability could appeal to Bill Belichick.

Options for trading back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz: Radunz may need a little more time and development than the other tackles in this draft, but if it comes together, he'll be a really solid starter.

Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood: He's a beastly run-blocker and a work-in-progress in pass protection.

Georgia CB Tyson Campbell: Like most players at the back end of the first round, Campbell is more of a projection than a finished product.

Kentucky LB Jamin Davis: A freaky athlete that makes plays.

Alabama RB Najee Harris: Do they need a running back? Definitely not. But it's Belichick, who does weird stuff. Harris would be a big upgrade, even if picking him makes no sense.

1

1