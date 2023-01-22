20 potential Vikings free agent targets during Sunday’s divisional round

Tyler Forness
The Minnesota Vikings are going to see some massive turnover in 2023 and free agency will play a big part in that. One thing that will help get a jump start on free agency is seeing who is out there.

This weekend, there are four games that will feature teams with quite a few a free agent options. Seeing them in action helps project if they could be impactful for the Vikings. We identified 20 projected free agents playing on Saturday afternoon that could be a target for the Vikings in March and he here is a list of targets playing on Sunday.

Bengals CB Eli Apple

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0342

Bengals CB Tre Flowers

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0450

Bengals S Vonn Bell

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Bills QB Case Keenum

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Bills RB Devin Singletary

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bills DT Jordan Phillips

Sd 100922 Bills 9 Spts

Bills EDGE Shaq Lawson

Bills Shaq Lawson hits Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson after he gets rid of the ball.

Cowboys EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys IOL Connor McGovern

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

49ers EDGE Samson Ebukam

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

49ers C Jake Brendel

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

49ers EDGE Charles Omenihu

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jason Verrett

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

