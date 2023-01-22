20 potential Vikings free agent targets during Sunday’s divisional round
The Minnesota Vikings are going to see some massive turnover in 2023 and free agency will play a big part in that. One thing that will help get a jump start on free agency is seeing who is out there.
This weekend, there are four games that will feature teams with quite a few a free agent options. Seeing them in action helps project if they could be impactful for the Vikings. We identified 20 projected free agents playing on Saturday afternoon that could be a target for the Vikings in March and he here is a list of targets playing on Sunday.
Bengals CB Eli Apple
Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0342
Bengals CB Tre Flowers
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt
Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0450
Bengals S Vonn Bell
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Bills QB Case Keenum
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Bills RB Devin Singletary
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bills DT Jordan Phillips
Sd 100922 Bills 9 Spts
Bills EDGE Shaq Lawson
Bills Shaq Lawson hits Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson after he gets rid of the ball.
Cowboys EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys IOL Connor McGovern
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Cowboys CB Anthony Brown
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
49ers EDGE Samson Ebukam
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
49ers C Jake Brendel
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
49ers EDGE Charles Omenihu
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
CB Jason Verrett
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports