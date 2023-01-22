20 potential Vikings free agent targets during Sunday’s divisional round

The Minnesota Vikings are going to see some massive turnover in 2023 and free agency will play a big part in that. One thing that will help get a jump start on free agency is seeing who is out there.

This weekend, there are four games that will feature teams with quite a few a free agent options. Seeing them in action helps project if they could be impactful for the Vikings. We identified 20 projected free agents playing on Saturday afternoon that could be a target for the Vikings in March and he here is a list of targets playing on Sunday.

Bengals CB Eli Apple

Bengals CB Tre Flowers

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt

Bengals S Vonn Bell

Bills QB Case Keenum

Bills RB Devin Singletary

Bills DT Jordan Phillips

Bills EDGE Shaq Lawson

Cowboys EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Cowboys IOL Connor McGovern

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

49ers EDGE Samson Ebukam

49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair

49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley

49ers C Jake Brendel

49ers EDGE Charles Omenihu

CB Jason Verrett

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire