20 potential Vikings free agent targets during Saturday’s divisional round

The Minnesota Vikings are going to see some massive turnover in 2023 and free agency will play a big part in that. One thing that will help get a jump start on free agency is seeing who is out there.

This weekend, there are four games that will feature teams with quite a few a free agent options. Seeing them in action helps project if they could be impactful for the Vikings. We identified 20 projected free agents playing on Saturday afternoon that could be a target for the Vikings in March.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap

Chiefs IDL Derrick Nnadi

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Chiefs WR Justin Watson

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jaguars EDGE Arden Key

Jaguars IDL Adam Gotsis

Jaguars CB Tre Herndon

Jaguars RB JaMychal Hasty (RFA)

Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Giants EDGE Jihad Ward

Giants WR Richie James

Giants CB/S Julian Love

Eagles IDL Javon Hargrave

Eagles LB Kyzir White

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

