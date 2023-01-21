20 potential Vikings free agent targets during Saturday’s divisional round
The Minnesota Vikings are going to see some massive turnover in 2023 and free agency will play a big part in that. One thing that will help get a jump start on free agency is seeing who is out there.
This weekend, there are four games that will feature teams with quite a few a free agent options. Seeing them in action helps project if they could be impactful for the Vikings. We identified 20 projected free agents playing on Saturday afternoon that could be a target for the Vikings in March.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs IDL Derrick Nnadi
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs WR Justin Watson
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Jaguars EDGE Arden Key
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars IDL Adam Gotsis
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars CB Tre Herndon
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Jaguars RB JaMychal Hasty (RFA)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Giants WR Sterling Shepard
Nfl Ny Giants Vs Dallas Cowboys Cowboys At Giants
Giants EDGE Jihad Ward
Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022
Giants WR Richie James
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Giants CB/S Julian Love
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles IDL Javon Hargrave
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles LB Kyzir White
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles LB T.J. Edwards
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles RB Miles Sanders
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Real Forno Show