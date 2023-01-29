20 potential Browns free agent targets in Conference Championship matchups

The current roster has some holes that need to be filled for the Cleveland Browns if they are to make the playoffs next season. What better teams to try and sign players away from than the four teams playing for the chance to play in this year’s Super Bowl? There are plenty of good players that will be available for the Browns off the four teams remaining.

The Browns need to remake the front seven on defense as well as add some talent to the safety room. The team doesn’t have to make the signing of the year but adding serviceable starters at positions of need is paramount.

Here are 20 players the Browns should consider this offseason.

Jessie Bates, Safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst, Tight End, Cincinnati Bengals

Germaine Pratt, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals

Samaje Perine, Running Back, Cincinnati Bengals

Fletcher Cox, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Quinn, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Hargrave, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Jauan Jennings, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmie Ward, Safety, San Francisco 49ers

Hassan Ridgeway, Defensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Samson Ebukam, Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Kroft, Tight End, San Francisco 49ers

Maurice Hurst, Defensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Dunlap, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Juan Thornhill, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Jerick McKinnon, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

