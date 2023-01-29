20 potential Browns free agent targets in Conference Championship matchups
The current roster has some holes that need to be filled for the Cleveland Browns if they are to make the playoffs next season. What better teams to try and sign players away from than the four teams playing for the chance to play in this year’s Super Bowl? There are plenty of good players that will be available for the Browns off the four teams remaining.
The Browns need to remake the front seven on defense as well as add some talent to the safety room. The team doesn’t have to make the signing of the year but adding serviceable starters at positions of need is paramount.
Here are 20 players the Browns should consider this offseason.
Jessie Bates, Safety, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)
Hayden Hurst, Tight End, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) hurdles Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4)
Germaine Pratt, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the fourth quarter
Samaje Perine, Running Back, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball
Fletcher Cox, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles
Robert Quinn, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham of the Eagles knocks the ball loose from Tyrod Taylor of the Giants.
Javon Hargrave, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles
Jauan Jennings, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers
Jimmie Ward, Safety, San Francisco 49ers
Hassan Ridgeway, Defensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers
Samson Ebukam, Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers
Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Kroft, Tight End, San Francisco 49ers
Maurice Hurst, Defensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers
Carlos Dunlap, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs
Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs
Juan Thornhill, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
Jerick McKinnon, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs
