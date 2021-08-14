20 players worth watching closely during Packers preseason opener vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans in the preseason opener on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Many veterans for Matt LaFleur’s team won’t play, but the exhibition contest still provides an excellent opportunity for many players fighting to make the backend of Brian Gutekunst’s roster.

Here are 20 players worth watching closely during the Packers’ preseason opener:

Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The 2020 first-round pick and potential future heir to Aaron Rodgers will be making his NFL debut. He's starting and should play the majority of the snaps. What more needs to be said? Just don't crown him or kill him based on one preseason game.

RB Kylin Hill

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) runs the ball against cornerback Kabion Ento (48) during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The rookie running back looks like the front runner to be the No. 3 behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Hill could get 10 or more touches on offense on Saturday night, and he can all but lock up a roster spot by winning the kickoff return job. His quick, one-cut running style could provide a big play or two.

RB Patrick Taylor

Running back Patrick Taylor (27) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Taylor is a big back at 6-2 and 217 pounds. He's not A.J. Dillon sized, but he's still bigger than most. During the preseason, the Packers want to see him lower his shoulder and break tackles, both in the run game and potentially even on kick returns. There's a chance he could get 10 or more carries in the second half on Saturday night.

WR Malik Taylor

Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Malik Taylor during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Story continues

Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown and Juwann Winfree are all battling some degree of injury, opening the door for Taylor to make a move in the wide receiver competition. He should get plenty of snaps and targets with Love at quarterback. Also, watch for him on first-team special teams groups, which could be the easiest way to secure a roster spot.

WR Reggie Begelton

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Reggie Begelton (84) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Begelton has been a favorite target for Love during practices, so it's reasonable to think he could be a security blanket for the young quarterback during his NFL debut. This is a chance for the former CFL star to start climbing up the receiver depth chart. He needs a productive preseason.

WR DeAndre Thompkins

Green Bay Packers wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (6) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

He's buried on the receiver depth chart, but he flashed some versatility and playmaking ability during Family Night, downing a punt inside the 5-yard line and getting a chunk gain on an end around. Thompkins might have some value as a gadget player who can contribute in a variety of ways on special teams. The best way to prove it? During the preseason.

TE Jace Sternberger

July 30, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) participates in training camp Friday, July 30, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Sternberger, who is suspended for the first two games of 2021, needs to make the most of the preseason. He could function as the Robert Tonyan for Love and the second-team offense. Don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur gets Sternberger on the move in the boot action game, providing easy throws for Love early in the game.

TE Isaac Nauta

Green Bay Packers tight end Isaac Nauta (82) attempts to catch a pass during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Nauta, a seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2019, is a tough inline blocker who has flashed some receiving ability during camp. The tight end position is a log jam, but Nauta could make a real run at a roster spot with a strong preseason.

OL Ben Braden/Jon Runyan

Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan (76) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

We'll lump these two together because they are competing to be the starting left guard. Both have rotated in and out with the first-team offense during camp. The preseason opener on Saturday night provides an opportunity for one of the competitors to create some separation. Runyan will likely start, but there's a chance Braden could play some at tackle.

OL Royce Newman/Cole Van Lanen

July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive guard Royce Newman (70) is shown during the second day of training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The two rookie offensive linemen should get plenty of snaps in their NFL debuts. Newman, a fourth-round pick, can play guard or tackle and could start depending on who sits out, while Van Lanen should get a lot of snaps at right tackle throughout the night. Both have a terrific chance to make the 53-man roster as backups if they look capable during the preseason.

DL TJ Slaton

Green Bay Packers' defensive lineman T.J. Slaton during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

He's a gigantic man with surprising athleticism, and he's got a shot to be a rotational defender for the Packers front if he can keep progressing this month. Slaton has made notable plays during camp. Can he beat blocks, push the pocket and disrupt passing lanes during his preseason debut?

OLB Tipa Galeai

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tipa Galeai (50) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

He's a pass-rushing specialist at this point, but his skill set as a rusher is impressive and could translate nicely to preseason contests. Galeai has an explosive first step and the counter moves to beat blockers in one-on-one situations. Can he set the edge and effectively use bull-rush moves at under 240 pounds? The Packers also need to see him play special teams effectively.

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

May 25, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (22) during the second day of organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jean-Charles was a ball magnet at Appalachian State. Can he keep finding the football as a slot cornerback in the NFL? He's so instinctive and fluid. Remember in 2019 when Chandon Sullivan made an interception in the preseason opener? Don't be surprised if Jean-Charles does something similar.

CB Josh Jackson/Ka'dar Hollman

Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The fight for a roster spot really begins now for a pair of recent draft picks at cornerback. The Packers could have as many as five near locks at the position entering training camp, leaving a heated battle for a sixth spot. Jackson and Hollman must show up during the preseason games or risk being left behind. Neither is safe. As always, special teams contributions could make or break this position battle.

S Innis Gaines

Safety Innis Gaines (38) Is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Gaines couldn't stay healthy at TCU and went undrafted, but he has an interesting mix of versatility (spent time at cornerback) and size. And you'd think a guy nicknamed "Thump" who was called "a missile" by a teammate would be great on special teams. Expect him to be flying around the field on Saturday night. Keep in mind, the Packers probably need an upgrade on Will Redmond as the No. 3 safety. Maybe this is Gaines' opportunity to take his roster spot.

P Ryan Winslow/LS Hunter Bradley

Aug 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers center Hunter Bradley (43) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Don't forget about the specialists. Winslow, who has NFL experience, is battling JK Scott to be the punter. He needs a few impressive punts to really make this a competition. Bradley, on the other hand, has no competition on the roster (Joe Fortunato was released), but he still needs to be much more consistent. It's hard to find long snappers, but you can bet the Packers could get one during final cuts if Bradley is shaky during the preseason.

1

1

1

1