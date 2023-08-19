20 players on the roster bubble going into Broncos’ 2nd preseason game

The Denver Broncos are going into the second week of preseason with a 90-man offseason roster. By Aug. 29, the Broncos will have to trim down to a 53-man roster.

After facing the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener last week, Denver will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Next week, the Broncos will wrap up preseason at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

These 20 players seem to be on the roster bubble going into Saturday’s game against the 49ers. These players might have their roster fate decided by their performance during preseason this summer. The list is highlighted by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a former fourth-round pick, fan-favorite rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin and third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci.

The Broncos also have a long snapper competition featuring Mitchell Fraboni and Jack Landherr. The loser of that position battle won’t make the team.

Here is a quick look at our list of 20 players who will need to impress during preseason if they’re going to make the team.

QB Ben DiNucci

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

WR Montrell Washington

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

(C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Taylor Grimes

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Michael Bandy

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Isaiah Prince

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

TE Tommy Hudson

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

RB Tony Jones

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

DL PJ Mustipher

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

OLB Marcus Haynes

(AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

OLB Christopher Allen

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ILB Seth Benson

(The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY Sports)

CB Delonte Hood

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

CB Art Green

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

CB Faion Hicks

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LS Mitchell Fraboni

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

LS Jack Landherr

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire