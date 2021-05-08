These are the 20 players Raiders fielding for rookie minicamp this weekend

Levi Damien
·1 min read

Friday was the first day of the Raiders rookie minicamp. Well, minicamps, plural. This is the first weekend in which features primarily the team’s ten undrafted rookies.

The Raiders are allowed to field up to 20 players, so they filled out their allotted number with five first-year players and five tryout players.

UDFAs

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
Shaun Crawford, CB, Notre Dame
Garrett Groshek, RB, Wisconsin
Devery Hamilton, OT, Duke
TJ Morrison, DB, Stony Brook
Trey Ragas, RB, Louisville
Max Richardson, LB, Boston College
Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia
Dillon Stoner, WR, Oklahoma State
DJ Turner, WR, Pittsburgh

First-year players

OL Kamaal Seymour
G Marquel Harrell
TE Nick Bowers
DE Gerri Green
DB Kemah Siverand

Tryout players

Isiah Brown, DB, FIU
Austin Carr, WR, Northwestern
Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona
Brandon Williams, CB, Texas A&M

There was a fifth tryout player on the field Friday who has not yet been revealed.

The members of their draft class are not present, working with coaches virtually.

