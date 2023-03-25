The 20 Pac-12 football games I can’t wait to watch in 2023

It feels a bit ironic that in the last year of the Pac-12, as we currently know it, we are expecting to get the most exciting slate of competition that we’ve seen in over a decade if not more.

Based on the level of talent in the conference, particularly at the quarterback position, it doesn’t feel crazy to believe that multiple Pac-12 teams could finish the 2023 season inside the top 10, and even more inside the top 25. Ahead of the season, there are four teams — USC, Oregon, Washington, and Utah — ranked inside the top 15, and depending on where you look, Oregon State and UCLA are sometimes found ranked inside the top 25 as well.

With the number of good teams that will be fighting for supremacy out west, it makes for an incredibly intriguing slate of conference games.

There’s a longstanding mantra of “Pac-12 Canabalism” that has grown over the years, which aptly describes how the conference can’t get out of its own way, with the top teams not being able to reach the highest level in the nation because the middling and bottom-tier teams are dangerous enough to knock them off at any point in the season. That sentiment could be more true this year than any other, with arguably 4 teams at the top who could compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but another handful of competent teams behind them that could play disruptor any given week.

In the end, it’s going to make for an incredibly entertaining season, and one that will feature must-watch games almost every weekend from September to December.

What are the games that I personally am most excited to see? Here’s my list:

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Date: Week 11 | November 11

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Reasoning: The two biggest brands in the Pac-12. It’s the game that everyone in the nation wanted to see in 2022, and we were robbed of it, unfortunately. Lincoln Riley vs. Dan Lanning; Caleb Williams vs. Bo Nix; Hollywood vs. the Pacific Northwest. These two teams have had quite the recruiting battles over the years, and now we get what is sure to be another classic on the gridiron. I had zero hesitation in putting this game at the top of the list.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Date: Week 7 | October 14

Location: Seattle, Washington

Reasoning: Washington had the comeback win on the road in Autzen last season and ended up getting the last laugh over the Ducks at the end of the season when their Apple Cup win over WSU knocked Oregon out of the conference championship game. Don’t think that doesn’t mean anything down in Eugene. This is going to be among the most hyped rivalry games these two teams have ever seen in 2023.

USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: Week 7 | October 14

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Reasoning: This may not have Pac-12 Championship ramifications, but it will certainly have College Football Playoff ramifications. Both teams will likely be ranked inside the top 10 when they meet in South Bend, and the winner between USC and Notre Dame will instantly boost its resume and be strongly considered by the playoff committee once the season comes to a close.

Washington Huskies vs. USC Trojans

Date: Week 10 | November 4

Location: Los Angeles, California

Reasoning: Can you believe that these two teams haven’t played since 2019? Before that, they hadn’t played since 2016. It seems insane that two of the most popular programs in the Pac-12 have so rarely seen each other on the field. Thanks, Larry Scott. Finally, we get to see Caleb Williams vs. Michael Penix in a game that could easily be a preview of the Pac-12 title game.

Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans

Date: Week 8 | October 21

Location: Los Angeles, California

Reasoning: A rematch of the Pac-12 Championship? Yes, please. This could end up being a preview of the 2023 conference title game as well, so everyone will certainly be tuning in to see Caleb Williams vs. Cam Rising for the third time in less than a year.

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers

Date: Week 13 | November 25

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Reasoning: This may be the most interesting “rivalry formerly known as the Civil War” we’ve had in decades. After the Beavers mounted an insane comeback to beat the Ducks and end their Pac-12 championship hopes in 2022, you know that Oregon will be out for revenge. On top of that, you get Jonathan Smith vs. Dan Lanning and DJ Uiagalelei vs. Matayo Uiagalelei. What an incredibly enticing regular-season finale.

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

Date: Week 9 | October 28

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Reasoning: We all know how the 2021 season ended, and we watched a thrilling and gritty victory from Oregon in 2022 with an injured Bo Nix. What will 2023 bring? Both Nix and Cameron Rising could have easily gone to the NFL this year, but they chose instead to come back. With them squaring off again, this is going to be one of the most intriguing QB matchups of the year.

Utah Utes vs. Washington Huskies

Date: Week 11 | November 11

Location: Seattle, Washington

Reasoning: Much like Bo Nix and Cameron Rising, Washington QB Michael Penix could have very easily headed off to the NFL this year, but he returned for another year with the Huskies. This late-season matchup is going to be a fun one to watch, and could massively swing the Pac-12 race.

Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators

Date: Week 1 | September 2

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Reasoning: Utah was one of the most hyped teams in the nation going into the start of the 2022 season, but then they flopped against Florida and were never really able to fully recover despite their return trip to the Rose Bowl. Now the Utes get another crack at the Gators, this time in Salt Lake City. If they can take down Florida, it will boost their CFP resume a great deal.

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers

Date: Week 12 | November 18

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Reasoning: The formula of Oregon State plus any other Pac-12 contender is going to get my attention. DJ Uiagalelei vs. Michael Penix? Jonathan Smith vs. Kalen DeBoer — the two co-Coaches of the Year in the Pac-12 last season? I’m all the way in. At this point in the season, we will know who both of these teams are, as well, and it could have major conference title ramifications.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: Week 1 | September 2

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Reasoning: The first game of the Deion Sanders era is going to be a tough one for Colorado, traveling to play against a TCU team that is trying to move past the 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national championship game. It will be entertaining, but I can’t say that I expect it to be all that competitive. Nonetheless, I know that I am not alone in saying that I can’t wait to see what this new era of Colorado football looks like.

UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

Date: Week 12 | November 18

Location: Los Angeles, California

Reasoning: This game may not end up being a Pac-12 Championship preview, but whenever you get USC and UCLA on the same field together, ratings are going to go up, and interest is going to pique.

Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: Week 2 | September 9

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Reasoning: I’m not sure this game is getting enough respect from Oregon fans just yet. While Texas Tech has been out of the spotlight for a few years, they are expected to be pretty good next year with QB Tyler Shough — yes, him — coming back for another year. The Red Raiders are ranked inside ESPN’s preseason top 25, so this will likely be a ranked matchup in a tough environment for the Ducks.

Washington Huskies vs. Michigan State Spartans

Date: Week 3 | September 16

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Reasoning: Washington made a statement last season when they beat Michigan State at home. Now they have to go do it on the road. While I think the Huskies are a much better team, it will be a great non-conference game that gives us a look at how dangerous Washington is this year.

Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Date: Week 4 | September 23

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Reasoning: Coach Prime in Eugene? The first Pac-12 matchup for Deion Sanders? A chance to see Travis Hunter, and Cormani McClain, and Shedeur Sanders against Pac-12 competition? Sign me up. This game will garner a lot of eyeballs, and is a perfect introduction to Pac-12 play for the Ducks.

Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

Date: Week 5 | September 30

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Reasoning: With Oregon State potentially being deep in the mix this season, their games against other conference contenders are going to be incredibly entertaining. Utah plays UCLA and then travels to USC to open the Pac-12 slate. That’s a tough spot to be in and should be fun to watch.

Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars

Date: Week 13 | November 25

Location: Seattle, Washington

Reasoning: Who doesn’t love a good rivalry? Coming in the final week of the season, there’s a chance that the Huskies might need a win to get into the Pac-12 Championship. The Cougars would love nothing more than to rain on that parade.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans

Date: Week 5 | September 30

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Reasoning: If Colorado is playing a game against even decent competition, it’s going to be a fun watch, especially early in the year when we’re still trying to figure out how good the Buffaloes can be. That makes their first 5-6 games must-watch, in my opinion.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars

Date: Week 4 | September 23

Location: Pullman, Washington

Reasoning: There are a lot of really good games in Week 4 — UO vs. CU, USC vs. ASU — but I think the best one is going to be between Washington State and Oregon State. Both of these teams will likely feature better QB play this year and have an outside chance of making it to Las Vegas at the start of December. This one will kick off the conference schedule on a great note.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: Week 2 | September 9

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Reasoning: Colorado makes the list against a very intriguing program in Nebraska, which brought in Matt Rhule this offseason as the new head coach. A pair of historic programs working to make their way back into the limelight, this one should be fun to watch as we all try to figure out how good each team can be.

