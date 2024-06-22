20-year-old rising star previously linked with Liverpool will not leave Las Palmas this summer

Following Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s decision to leave for Sevilla, Las Palmas are about to enter into a new era under a new manager – although it’s not yet known at this stage who will be in their dugout. It will be a new era though, with possible widespread squad changes.

Several notable player, including Alvaro Valles and Saul Coco are expected to leave during the summer transfer window, while multiple signings have already been made despite no manager being in place. One player who will not be departing Gran Canaria is Alberto Moleiro, who had previously been linked with Liverpool and Inter Milan.

As per Marca, both player and club have ruled out a departure this summer. Moleiro only thinks about staying at Las Palmas, where he is expected to be a prominent player next season. Real Betis had shown interest recently in the 20-year-old, but only an extremely lucrative offer would force a move.

Moleiro is tied down to Las Palmas until 2026, so for now, there is no need for both parties to think about a sale. However, that stance may change next summer if a new deal is not signed before then, given that he’d only have 12 months remaining on that contract.