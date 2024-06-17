20-year-old player believes he would be a good fit at Chelsea under club’s vision

A player believes that he would be a good fit at Chelsea under the club’s current vision and playing under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

He is also really keen on making the move to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, the only issue is that Chelsea have yet to agree to sign him.

We are of course speaking about Aston Villa’s 20-year-old striker Jhon Duran, who wants a move to Chelsea, according to The Evening Standard today.

They claim that Duran is understood to believe he would be a good fit at Chelsea, both under the club’s wider vision and the approach of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

As well as that, they report that Duran is excited to join Chelsea, but Chelsea are yet to even make a decision whether they will be trying to bring him in or whether they look to an alternative option instead.

Duran is excited, but are Chelsea?

Duran wants to join Chelsea

He probably does fit Chelsea’s structure in terms of them loving and buying top young players and hoping they come good. They seem to ignore experience right now and go with youth, so in that sense he will be a good fit.

But in a sensible sense, it would be a huge risk bringing in a player who is a backup striker at Villa and has only started three games since January 2023 in the league. He’s a great prospect and a super talent, and we all know how good his ball-striking ability is – he can really hit one. But Chelsea would be much wiser to go for a more established striker and a proven goalscorer right now than take the bigger risk on a player who could be a hit, or he could be a miss, especially in such a vital position on the pitch up top.