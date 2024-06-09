20-year-old Barcelona pivot ready to step up and renew with the club

There are many great talents within FC Barcelona at the moment, and they aspire for greatness. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, and others have already laid the foundations. Now it is up to the remaining great dreamers of Barcelona to build up on those foundations.

Among the many young gems who aspire to become greats at FC Barcelona, there is one that many followers of the club believe deserves his opportunity at the highest level. That player would be none other than Marc Casado, the 20-year-old captain of Barcelona Atletic.

Following his recent display of brilliance for the B team, one in which he got to play in his natural position as a pivot, the Barcelona academy pivot was asked to comment on the praise that he received from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and he responded positively while also confirming another big news, as per SPORT.

“It’s a great honor for me that the president speaks about me in this way, it’s incredible. When I saw it, I was in shock. I am very happy that the club has this confidence in me and I hope to always respond in the best possible way.”

However, that was not the only positive words that came out of Casado’s mouth in that post-match interview. The Barcelona prodigy also confirmed the status of his upcoming contract extension and the player seemed quite happy about it:

“Both the club and I are on the same page, we’re just finalizing a few minor details. We believe that the best thing for me and what both parties want is for me to continue wearing this jersey for a long time, and I hope that will be the case.”

With Joan Laporta seemingly being more than willing to trust the youth of Barcelona with important responsibilities in the future, this news will sit well with Casado.

FC Barcelona need a pivot for the future, and while they continue to hunt for a world-class option, it must be remembered that the 20-year-old B team captain is more than ready to step up if needed.