With 20 offers on the table, David Bucey explains why he chose South Carolina football

Savannah Christian's David Bucey rarely leaves the field for the Raider football team and excels in every facet of the game. Last season he was selected as the Region 3-3A Athlete of the Year after a stellar season as he racked up 100 tackles with five interceptions and four sacks on defense, while reeling in 39 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors.

His non-stop motor was a key component in another successful season for the Raiders as SCPS went 11-2 and reached the state quarterfinals.

The offers started to roll in for the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder as coaches saw his film and recognized his talent and work ethic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Washington State and South Carolina last month -- and didn't waste much time before announcing his commitment to the Gamecocks on June 26.

Savannah Christian's David Bucey leaps over an Island's defender and comes down with the catch during a game on Aug. 26, 2022.

"I went to a South Carolina game last season and was impressed with the amount of fans who were there and how loud they were -- it was such a great atmosphere," said Bucey, who is also a standout lacrosse player for SCPS. "Then I went to a camp there last month and met all the good people and the coaching staff. I played pretty good and got the offer. It's an awesome opportunity and Columbia isn't too far away."

SCPS's Griffin one of nation's top stars How Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin has become one of the country's top football recruits

Advertisement

UGA offers Savannah Christian freshman How this Savannah-area rising freshman earned Georgia football scholarship offer

Bucey had 20 offers on the table when he chose South Carolina. He said Georgia Tech, West Virginia, App State and Tulane were among the top schools he was considering.

Calvary Day's Edward Coleman (19) runs the ball while Savannah Christian's David Bucey (9) tries to run him down during the football game between Calvary Day School and Savannah Christian Prepatory School at Calvary Day School in Savannah, GA Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

SCPS Coach Baker Woodward called Bucey a throwback, old-school type player and said his value to the team can't be underestimated.

"He's been starting since he was a freshman and he's been playing linebacker, receiver and doing our long snapping -- all at such a high level," Woodward said. "He never wants to come off the field and he'll get mad if I try to take him out for a rest on a special teams play. I think his recruiting was slow at first because he was kind of undersized. But he has worked hard in the weight room, and that's not an issue anymore.

Advertisement

"And the best thing is that he is a great kid and an excellent student too. To play for an SEC team is a really big deal, and we're excited for David and his family."

Woodward said South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer was really impressed after seeing Bucey at the top of his game at the Gamecock Camp. Bucey was working out as a safety and turned a lot of heads with his aggressive and skilled style of play.

"Coach Beamer called me up and said 'This kid Bucey is a really good player, am I missing something about this guy?' " Woodward said. "I laughed and told him 'No, he's the real deal.' A few days later, Coach Beamer called me and told me they were offering him a full scholarship."

Bucey said he has made a lot of strides in his game physically, but his greatest improvement might be with his football IQ.

Advertisement

"I've gained a lot of strength and speed," Bucey said. "I've playing a lot faster, but I'm also processing things a lot faster."

Savannah Christian's David Bucey attempts to reach a Paulus Zittrauer pass as he's double teamed during Friday night's game at Calvary.

He'll be on a defense that includes 5-star lineman Elijah Griffin, the No. 1 junior prospect in the country according to On3.com, along with linebacker/edge/tight end Logan Brooking, a junior whose offers include Michigan, LSU, Clemson and Georgia Tech. A newcomer, Damion Guyton, joins the unit this season as an edge rusher who already has an offer from Georgia before playing a high school down."

"As a team, we're ready to make a run at the state championship," Bucey said. "That's what the standard here is, and that's what we're going for."

Advertisement

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: David Bucey of Savannah Christian on his commitment to South Carolina