20 NFL teams that started 9-0 since the 1972 Miami Dolphins

1. 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

No one can stop the Steelers right now: not Lamar Jackson, not Joe Burrow, not Ryan Tannehill, not even Garrett Gilbert.

2. 2015 Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The dabbing Panthers were one of the NFL's fun teams, a la the '85 Bears, and they even posted the same record, 15-1. However, Carolina also took an L in Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos.

3. 2015 New England Patriots

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There was a point when Brock Osweiler was commanding the '15 Broncos that the Patriots might be frontrunners for the No. 1 seed. However, they faltered, lost their tiebreaker for homefield advantage to the Broncos, ended up losing to zombie Peyton Manning in the AFC Championship Game.

4. 2013 Kansas City Chiefs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs were a story of redemption that season as Andy Reid was in his first year since coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, and Alex Smith was run out of San Francisco due to stupendous play from his once-backup, Colin Kaepernick. Kansas City would lose in the wild-card round on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.

5. 2011 Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing could stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in 2011, except a Chiefs team led by interim coach Romeo Crennel and the New York Giants in the divisional playoffs.

6. 2009 Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Colts were off to another patented fast start under Peyton Manning.

7. 2009 New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Saints were off to a fabulous start and were on a collision course with the Indianapolis Colts. New Orleans faltered first, taking an L to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2009, at the Superdome. However, the Saints would rebound in the playoffs and eventually knock off the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami.

8. 2008 Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jeff Fisher went back and forth with Vince Young and Kerry Collins in his last five season with the Titans, and 2008 was one of those years where going with Collins paid off. Much like the 2000 Titans, Tennessee faltered at home to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs.

9. 2007 New England Patriots

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Not even Spygate could stop the 2007 Patriots. The only thing that could was a dominant New York Giants pass rush in Super Bowl XLII, and the lone loss of the year leaves a mark no asterisk ever could.

10. 2006 Indianapolis Colts

Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts started 9-0 with Manning, and somehow did not end up with a first-round bye. Indianapolis had to play all four games as they beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami.

11. 2005 Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mama, there goes that Manning. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers would spoil their fun with an upset in the AFC divisional playoffs.

12. 2003 Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Dick Vermeil was proving the 2000 St. Louis Rams weren't all Mike Martz. The Chiefs jumped out to a 9-0 start, but did not end up with the No. 1 seed, as that went to the New England Patriots. The Colts would also upset Kansas City in the divisional round.

13. 1998 Denver Broncos

Al Bello /Allsport

This is one of those bittersweet seasons for Broncos fans. They come close to having an undefeated season, Terrell Davis goes over 2,000 yards, but probably at the cost of his career's longevity. The next season, Davis tears his ACL and MCL and is never the same. At least the Broncos went out on top with a back-to-back win for John Elway in Super Bowl XXXIII.

14. 1991 Washington

(Getty Images)

Mark Rypien was unbelievable that season with 28 touchdown passes versus 11 interceptions. Washington finished the year 14-2 but took their first L at home against the Dallas Cowboys and their second in the season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.

15. 1990 New York Giants

(USA Today)

The Giants could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, and it actually sparked a two-game losing streak. It looked bleak when starting quarterback Phil Simms was lost for the postseason run with a broken foot in Week 15. However, Jeff Hostetler drove the bus safely, didn't veer at all, as Scott Norwood's kick sailed wide right for the Big Tuna's second career Super Bowl win.

16. 1990 San Francisco 49ers

Otto Greule/Allsport

The 49ers seemed unstoppable in 1990, and it was inevitable they would repeat as Super Bowl champions for the third time, an unprecedented feat and one that could only be compared to the Green Bay Packers, who won the NFL Championship from 1965-67. A rare Roger Craig fumble changed all of that, and the band broke up over the course of the next two years.

17. 1985 Chicago Bears

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

There will probably never be as fun a team as the '85 Bears, just as the Bears will never have a quarterback who played as well as Jim McMahon did that season.

18. 1984 Miami Dolphins

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

There was something magical about the '84 Dolphins, who had this wise old coach and this young arm that was taking the league by storm. In another other year, Miami, who finished 14-2 would have taken the Super Bowl and Dan Marino would have that elusive ring. However, they ran into the 15-1 San Francisco 49ers in the Big Game.

19. 1975 Minnesota Vikings

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

It took a prayer to beat the Vikings in 1975.

20. 1973 Minnesota Vikings

Fran Tarkenton Vikings

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Going undefeated must have seemed easy in the early '70s. The Dolphins did it the year prior, and the Vikings jumped out to a 9-0 start. Minnesota finished 12-2 and actually saw those reigning Super Bowl champion Dolphins in the Big Game and took the L.