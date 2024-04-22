20 most likely Browns’ selections at pick No. 85 per ESPN Analytics

The Cleveland Browns come on the clock with the 85th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, their third round selection. Could they potentially look for a linebacker like Michigan’s Junior Colson there?

We have covered who their 20 most likely selections are when they turn their card in with the 54th overall pick in the draft (assuming they don’t trade out of it). Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul and Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat headlined that list of players.

However, headlining the list of players at pick No. 85? Colson.

The standout Michigan linebacker is a sure tackler who has the athleticism to move sideline-to-sideline in run support as well as backpedal into coverage with ease. He was ESPN’s most likely selection for the Browns in this slot. However, they listed a long list of other players with a decent probability of finding their way to the Browns on Friday night.

According to ESPN Analytics, here are the 20 most likely selections for the Browns when they come on the clock for the second time on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire