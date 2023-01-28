20 most important dates in Cowboys 2023 offseason

While the NFL prepares for their semifinals on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and 27 other teams are focused forward. Each team has their own opinions of just how close they are to being one of the final four next January, but the Cowboys know they are close. They’ve made the playoffs two years in a row and this year advanced to the divisional round.

What lies ahead is a challenging offseason nonetheless, with roster improvements to be made. There are flagpole events that the league shares, along with things the Cowboys have to focus on in preparation for the next go at it.

January 28 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

February 2 East-West Shrine Game

February 4 Senior Bowl (Mobile, AL)

February 5 Pro Bowl Games (Las Vegas NV)

February 15 Contracts guaranteed three days after end of season (unless otherwise specified)

February 28 – March 6 NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

March 7 Deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players 1:00 pm Pacific (4pm ET)

March 7 College Pro Days Begin

March 7-April 19 Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on- field workouts.

March 13 Free Agent Negotiation Period opens at 9:00 am Pacific (Noon ET).

March 15 Start of League Year/Free Agency/Trading period 1:00 pm Pacific (4pm ET).

March 26-29 Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ)

April 17 Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21 Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 26 Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

April 27 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 27-29 NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

May 1 Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15 Three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

