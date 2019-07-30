$20 million lawsuit alleges Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott tried to cover up car accident

The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have been in the headlines since NFL training camps began, but because of Elliott’s contract status.

On Tuesday, they were in headlines for a different reason.

$20 million lawsuit filed

A Texas man filed a $20 million suit against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, alleging they covered up a 2017 car accident. (AP)

Frisco, Tex. resident Ronnie Hill filed a lawsuit seeking at least $20 million from the Cowboys and Elliott.

Via the Dallas Morning News, court documents say the Cowboys interfered with Frisco police’s investigation into a Jan. 11, 2017 car crash to make sure Elliott wouldn’t miss Dallas’ playoff game four days later.

“While Hill was trying to compose himself and assess the situation, Elliott who was late to practice had already notified Dallas Cowboy personnel who were on the scene and had already spoken with the police department before Hill even knew what was happening,” the lawsuit says.

Hill initially sought $1 million from Elliott, but then included the team in the suit.

Elliott ran red light

The Frisco police accident report states that Elliott, driving a GMC Yukon, “accidentally ran a red light” when he struck the driver’s side of Hill’s BMW.

Elliott was not cited by police.

“At the scene of the crash, Elliott admitted fault, and the Frisco Police also concluded that the crash was Elliott’s fault,” the lawsuit states. “Elliott and running backs coach Gary Brown who was on the scene told Hill not to worry about anything, go get checked out and ‘we will take care of everything.’

“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming playoff game.

“Upon information and belief, the Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police to cover-up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”

Hill’s car sustained over $30,000 in damages, though his airbags did not deploy. Hill sought medical treatment on the day of the accident and his attorney said he’s been having persistent problems since, but did not offer details on the extent of the problems.

Earlier this month, the security guard Elliott knocked over at a Las Vegas music festival in May filed charges against the running back.

