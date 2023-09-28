These 20 Midseason Breakout Players have forced District 10 football teams to take notice
Each season a new group of high school football players earn their way into the spotlight among the stars in District 10.
The following are 20 D-10 players who are having breakout football seasons. In order to be eligible for this list, players could not have been included in the Erie Times-News' preseason top 50 player rankings. Only one player per school may qualify, although some programs have at least two strong candidates.
Here are the District 10 Midseason Breakout Football Players, in no particular order:
Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep
Senior, tight end/defensive lineman, 6 feet 1 inch, 240 pounds
Wentz has stepped up as a leader of the Prep defense with two sacks and he is among the leaders with 16 tackles as well.
Stephon Porter, McDowell
Jr., RB/SS, 5-11, 200
Porter has not only emerged as the feature back but he is also an option in the pass game. He has 50 carries for 339 yards and five touchdowns, and he has 20 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Brett Kania, Cambridge Springs
So., RB/LB, 5-11, 175
After a promising freshman season, Kania is among the touchdown leaders as he has 70 carries for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Leyton Zacherl, Lakeview, Jr.
QB/DB, 5-9, 127
Zacherl isn't the biggest quarterback out there, but his speed and field vision make him a constant threat against the defense. He is 26-of-41 for 575 yards and seven touchdowns and has not thrown a pick this year. He also has 69 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Cole Kellogg, Eisenhower
Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 160
Kellogg has a rushing touchdown, but his presence is most felt on defense. He is a lockdown defensive back and has pulled in three interceptions as well.
Juelz Johnson, Farrell
So., RB/LB, 5-10, 170
Johnson has taken over as the starting running back for the Steelers and has 435 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries, and he has more than 20 tackles on defense.
Paul Johnson, Mercyhurst Prep
So., QB/DB, 5-11, 175
Johnson is one of the most electric quarterbacks in District 10 this season. He is 39-of-57 passing for 840 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions to go with 344 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries.
Dalton Byerly, Sharpsville
Sr., WR/SS, 6-0, 180
Byerly is having a big season as the main target for Caullin Summers. He has 31 catches for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in just five games.
Ben Miller, Wilmington
Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 185
Miller has been a leader for the Greyhounds as he has 665 yards and seven touchdowns on carries, and he leads the team in tackles as well.
Jefferson Barclay, Erie
Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 195
Barclay is a leader for the Royals as he not only is among the leaders in tackles, but he leads Erie with four sacks as well.
Bradyn Miller, Meadville
Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150
Miller has filled a big gap left by graduation in the backfield. He has 639 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 carries to go with four catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Nolan Carey, Corry
Jr., QB/DB, 5-9, 170
Carey has been a steady quarterback for the Beavers with clutch plays, especially in a big win at Harbor Creek.
Bode Stevenson, Grove City
Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 175
There are several Eagles that could be on this list, but Stevenson leads the way with 50 tackles and is second on the team with two sacks.
Mister Ham, Sharon
Sr., QB/SS, 6-3, 194
Ham has been one of the top quarterbacks in Mercer County since taking over the starting job this year. He has passed for 568 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed for 415 yards and five touchdowns as well.
Logan Latimore, North East
So., FB/LB, 5-11, 150
Latimore has emerged as a big-time linebacker for the Grapepickers' defense. He has seven sacks to go with a pick-six as well.
Zander Telesz, Hickory
Jr., QB/SS, 6-3, 165
Telesz is now a full-time quarterback and having a big season. He has passed for 653 yards and nine touchdowns to go with three rushing touchdowns as well.
Jacob Zietz, General McLane
Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 160
Zietz has emerged as a dual threat for the Lancers. He has 35 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns on offense as well as four interceptions.
Cole Findlay, Oil City
Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 144
Findlay is balancing the Oil City offense with a passing threat. He has passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns and he leads the Oilers with two interceptions.
Gabe Minjarez, Reynolds
So., QB/DB, 5-9, 160
Minjarez has been a steady rusher for the Raiders as he leads the team with 394 yards and four touchdowns.
Nick Solderich, Greenville
Jr., QB/CB, 5-10, 165
Solderich is a key player for the Trojans in several areas. He has passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for three touchdowns and has 27 tackles to go with two interceptions.
Want more District 10 football? Get analysis, rankings, statistics, more during 2023 season
Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNreisenweber.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 high school football: 2023 Midseason Breakout players