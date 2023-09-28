These 20 Midseason Breakout Players have forced District 10 football teams to take notice

Each season a new group of high school football players earn their way into the spotlight among the stars in District 10.

The following are 20 D-10 players who are having breakout football seasons. In order to be eligible for this list, players could not have been included in the Erie Times-News' preseason top 50 player rankings. Only one player per school may qualify, although some programs have at least two strong candidates.

Here are the District 10 Midseason Breakout Football Players, in no particular order:

Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep

Senior, tight end/defensive lineman, 6 feet 1 inch, 240 pounds

Wentz has stepped up as a leader of the Prep defense with two sacks and he is among the leaders with 16 tackles as well.

Stephon Porter, McDowell

Jr., RB/SS, 5-11, 200

Porter has not only emerged as the feature back but he is also an option in the pass game. He has 50 carries for 339 yards and five touchdowns, and he has 20 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Brett Kania, Cambridge Springs

So., RB/LB, 5-11, 175

After a promising freshman season, Kania is among the touchdown leaders as he has 70 carries for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Leyton Zacherl, Lakeview, Jr.

QB/DB, 5-9, 127

Zacherl isn't the biggest quarterback out there, but his speed and field vision make him a constant threat against the defense. He is 26-of-41 for 575 yards and seven touchdowns and has not thrown a pick this year. He also has 69 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Cole Kellogg, Eisenhower

Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 160

Kellogg has a rushing touchdown, but his presence is most felt on defense. He is a lockdown defensive back and has pulled in three interceptions as well.

Juelz Johnson, Farrell

So., RB/LB, 5-10, 170

Johnson has taken over as the starting running back for the Steelers and has 435 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries, and he has more than 20 tackles on defense.

Paul Johnson, Mercyhurst Prep

So., QB/DB, 5-11, 175

Johnson is one of the most electric quarterbacks in District 10 this season. He is 39-of-57 passing for 840 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions to go with 344 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries.

Dalton Byerly, Sharpsville

Sr., WR/SS, 6-0, 180

Byerly is having a big season as the main target for Caullin Summers. He has 31 catches for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in just five games.

Ben Miller, Wilmington

Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 185

Miller has been a leader for the Greyhounds as he has 665 yards and seven touchdowns on carries, and he leads the team in tackles as well.

Jefferson Barclay, Erie

Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 195

Barclay is a leader for the Royals as he not only is among the leaders in tackles, but he leads Erie with four sacks as well.

Bradyn Miller, Meadville

Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150

Miller has filled a big gap left by graduation in the backfield. He has 639 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 carries to go with four catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Nolan Carey, Corry

Jr., QB/DB, 5-9, 170

Carey has been a steady quarterback for the Beavers with clutch plays, especially in a big win at Harbor Creek.

Bode Stevenson, Grove City

Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 175

There are several Eagles that could be on this list, but Stevenson leads the way with 50 tackles and is second on the team with two sacks.

Mister Ham, Sharon

Sr., QB/SS, 6-3, 194

Ham has been one of the top quarterbacks in Mercer County since taking over the starting job this year. He has passed for 568 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed for 415 yards and five touchdowns as well.

Logan Latimore, North East

So., FB/LB, 5-11, 150

Latimore has emerged as a big-time linebacker for the Grapepickers' defense. He has seven sacks to go with a pick-six as well.

Zander Telesz, Hickory

Jr., QB/SS, 6-3, 165

Telesz is now a full-time quarterback and having a big season. He has passed for 653 yards and nine touchdowns to go with three rushing touchdowns as well.

Jacob Zietz, General McLane

Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 160

Zietz has emerged as a dual threat for the Lancers. He has 35 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns on offense as well as four interceptions.

Cole Findlay, Oil City

Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 144

Findlay is balancing the Oil City offense with a passing threat. He has passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns and he leads the Oilers with two interceptions.

Gabe Minjarez, Reynolds

So., QB/DB, 5-9, 160

Minjarez has been a steady rusher for the Raiders as he leads the team with 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Solderich, Greenville

Jr., QB/CB, 5-10, 165

Solderich is a key player for the Trojans in several areas. He has passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for three touchdowns and has 27 tackles to go with two interceptions.

