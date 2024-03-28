Here are 20 high school baseball players to watch in Boone County this season

Baseball is underway as we head into the spring months of the 2024 calendar year. There is plenty of local high school talent across the area for this season.

Here’s a look at some of the top players in Boone County.

This list is based on the utilization of preseason statistics, observations from the beginning of the 2024 season and information from local coaches. It is in no particular order.

Hickman

Hickman's Braden Hemmer (4) gets praised from teammate Kaelin Tindall (left) after scoring a run in the Kewpies' 3-0 win over Battle on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Carson Shettlesworth. Connor Lovin. Cooper Thornhill. Kaelin Tidall. Tanner Graham.

A season ago, under first-year head coach Isaiah Cummings, Hickman won 21 games and returns a core of guys that contributed. Graham and Lovin were both all-district pitchers a season ago. Lovin, an East Central College commit, went 5-0 as a starter in 2023 including 42 strikeouts, a 2.20 ERA, and opponents batting average of .189. Seniors Thornhill and Tidall are committed to Columbia College, while Shettlesworth is headed to William Woods.

Hickman got its 2024 season off to a slow start dropping its first three games but bounced back its previous four, defeating Joplin and Hallsville as well as Virginia schools Justice and Riverside by a combined score of 48-11.

Rock Bridge

The Rock Bridge baseball team celebrates after winning the Central Missouri Athletic Conference baseball title after the Bruins' 4-3 win over Hickman in eight innings on May 3, 2023, at Hickman High School.

6. Andrew Hill.

7. Cade Luetkemeyer.

8. Crew Norden.

9. Will Kimes.

Rock Bridge is off to a hot start this season with a 7-1 record. Luektkemeyer, a Rockhurst University commit, allowed just one hit in six innings during the Bruins’ 6-0 season-opening win against De Smet.

Norden and Hill combined for three RBIs in the Bruins' recent 9-3 victory over Marquette. Norden was a second-team all-conference catcher a season ago, while Hill received all-district honors. Kimes was named first-team all-conference as a sophomore a season ago.

Southern Boone

Southern Boone's Ryker Zimmerman reacts after hitting a stand-up double during Father Tolton's 8-6 win over the Eagles on Thursday.

10. Austin Evans.

11. Chase Morris.

12. John Wall.

13. Ryker Zimmerman.

Southern Boone (6-0) is perfect to start the 2024 season. The Eagles possess key record-breaking players from last year’s 25-10 squad.

Evans, a Jefferson City Community College commit, broke the program’s single-season record for runs scored a season ago. Zimmerman, a Moberly Area Community College commit, rewrote the record book in stolen bases. Wall will be going to MACC with Zimmerman and returning alongside Morris, a Lincoln commit.

Tolton

Father Tolton's Jake Ryan (3) points to Cameron Lee after Lee turned a double play during the Trailblazers' 8-6 win over Southern Boone on Thursday.

14. Cameron Lee.

15. Jake Ryan.

16. Lucas Weitholder.

In Tolton’s 9-1 season-opening victory over Harrisburg, Lee struck out eight batters in four innings. Three days later, in the Trailblazers’ 11-0 win over Fatima, Weitholder collected a home run and five RBIs and, in their next game, Ryan tallied three RBIs in a 16-1 victory over Palmyra.

All three received all-conference and all-district honors for Tolton a season ago. Lee, a Missouri Western commit, collected 35 hits, 18 RBIs and three home runs while batting .486 in 2023. Weitholder, a St. Louis University commit, tallied over 30 hits and RBIs in 2023.

Other teams in Boone County

17. Bryce Ott, Harrisburg.

18. Carter Bremer, Harrisburg.

19. Colton Nichols, Hallsville.

20. Sam Buechter, Battle.

Nichols was a part of Hallsville’s district title team two seasons ago and adds versatility as an infielder and pitcher. He’s currently committed to Columbia College.

Ott was an all-district selection last season hitting .351 on 26 hits. Bremer, a MACC commit, collected 22 RBIs on a .291 batting average. Buechter is one of four seniors on the Spartans’ roster.

