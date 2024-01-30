All 20 of the former Saints coaches and players joining Sean Payton’s Broncos
Sean Payton brought a lot of people with him to the Denver Broncos when he left the New Orleans Saints — and he may not be finished yet. Payton has brought on former Saints assistant coaches like Joe Vitt, Mike Westhoff, and Zach Strief as well as players including Adam Trautman and Wil Lutz. Now he’s making moves in the front office. And recently-fired Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is expected to reunite Payton in an undetermined role, too.
It’s an expansive list. Here’s everyone in Denver we could track down who previously worked for Payton in New Orleans:
Pete Carmichael
Years with the Saints: 2006-2023
Role with the Broncos: TBD
Joe Vitt
Years with the Saints: 2006-2016
Role with the Broncos: Senior defensive assistant
Michael Wilhoite
Years with the Saints: 2019-2020
Role with the Broncos: Outside linebackers coach
Joe Lombardi
Years with the Saints: 2007-2013, 2016-2020
Role with the Broncos: Outside linebackers coach
Declan Doyle
Years with the Saints: 2019-2022
Role with the Broncos: Tight ends coach
Logan Kilgore
Years with the Saints: 2014 (player)
Role with the Broncos: Offensive quality control coach
John Morton
Years with the Saints: 2006, 2015-2016
Role with the Broncos: Pass game coordinator
Zach Strief
Years with the Saints: 2006-2017 (player), 2021-2022 (coach)
Role with the Broncos: Offensive line coach
Mike Westhoff
Years with the Saints: 2017-2018
Role with the Broncos: Assistant head coach
Chris Banjo
Years with the Saints: 2013-2016 (player)
Role with the Broncos: Assistant special teams coach
Dan Dalrymple
Years with the Saints: 2006-2021
Role with the Broncos: Head strength and conditioning coach
Cody Rager
Years with the Saints: 2015-2023
Role with the Broncos: Vice president of player personnel
Michael Burton
Years with the Saints: 2020
Role with the Broncos: Fullback
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Years with the Saints: 2019-2021
Role with the Broncos: Wide receiver
Lucas Krull
Years with the Saints: 2022
Role with the Broncos: Tight end
Wil Lutz
Years with the Saints: 2016-2022
Role with the Broncos: Kicker
Chris Manhertz
Years with the Saints: 2016
Role with the Broncos: Tight end
Adam Trautman
Years with the Saints: 2020-2022
Role with the Broncos: Tight end
Jordan Jackson
Years with the Saints: 2022
Role with the Broncos: Defensive line
Dwayne Washington
Years with the Saints: 2018-2022
Role with the Broncos: Running back