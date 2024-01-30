All 20 of the former Saints coaches and players joining Sean Payton’s Broncos

Sean Payton brought a lot of people with him to the Denver Broncos when he left the New Orleans Saints — and he may not be finished yet. Payton has brought on former Saints assistant coaches like Joe Vitt, Mike Westhoff, and Zach Strief as well as players including Adam Trautman and Wil Lutz. Now he’s making moves in the front office. And recently-fired Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is expected to reunite Payton in an undetermined role, too.

It’s an expansive list. Here’s everyone in Denver we could track down who previously worked for Payton in New Orleans:

Pete Carmichael

Years with the Saints: 2006-2023

Role with the Broncos: TBD

Joe Vitt

Years with the Saints: 2006-2016

Role with the Broncos: Senior defensive assistant

Michael Wilhoite

Years with the Saints: 2019-2020

Role with the Broncos: Outside linebackers coach

Joe Lombardi

Years with the Saints: 2007-2013, 2016-2020

Role with the Broncos: Outside linebackers coach

Declan Doyle

Years with the Saints: 2019-2022

Role with the Broncos: Tight ends coach

Logan Kilgore

Years with the Saints: 2014 (player)

Role with the Broncos: Offensive quality control coach

John Morton

Years with the Saints: 2006, 2015-2016

Role with the Broncos: Pass game coordinator

Zach Strief

Years with the Saints: 2006-2017 (player), 2021-2022 (coach)

Role with the Broncos: Offensive line coach

Mike Westhoff

Years with the Saints: 2017-2018

Role with the Broncos: Assistant head coach

Chris Banjo

Years with the Saints: 2013-2016 (player)

Role with the Broncos: Assistant special teams coach

Dan Dalrymple

Years with the Saints: 2006-2021

Role with the Broncos: Head strength and conditioning coach

Cody Rager

Years with the Saints: 2015-2023

Role with the Broncos: Vice president of player personnel

Michael Burton

Years with the Saints: 2020

Role with the Broncos: Fullback

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Years with the Saints: 2019-2021

Role with the Broncos: Wide receiver

Lucas Krull

Years with the Saints: 2022

Role with the Broncos: Tight end

Wil Lutz

Years with the Saints: 2016-2022

Role with the Broncos: Kicker

Chris Manhertz

Years with the Saints: 2016

Role with the Broncos: Tight end

Adam Trautman

Years with the Saints: 2020-2022

Role with the Broncos: Tight end

Jordan Jackson

Years with the Saints: 2022

Role with the Broncos: Defensive line

Dwayne Washington

Years with the Saints: 2018-2022

Role with the Broncos: Running back

