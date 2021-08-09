20 Easy Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make For Busy Mornings
- 1/20
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 2/20
Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats
- 3/20
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/20
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
- 5/20
Banana Oatmeal
- 6/20
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/20
Overnight Quinoa Pudding
- 8/20
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
- 9/20
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/20
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
- 11/20
Fruit & Granola Pops
- 12/20
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/20
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg
- 14/20
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
- 15/20
Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/20
Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips
- 17/20
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
- 18/20
Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/20
Chocolate-Banana Overnight Oats
- 20/20
Grandpa's Homemade Granola
These simple breakfasts get the most flavor out of the least effort. Whether you want to make your breakfast ahead for the week—like with our baked oatmeal cups—or throw together a quick sandwich, topped toast or bowl of oats in the morning, we have something for you. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches are lower in sodium and saturated fat, so you can look out for your heart health.