20 East Central Indiana high school boys basketball players to watch in 2023-24 season

MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA boys basketball season officially began on Monday, and East Central Indiana, like every year, is excited to watch local talent in action.

The area has enjoyed solid success in recent years, and this winter should be no different as several top returners and up-and-comers enter with high expectations.

Here are 20 ECI players to watch in 2023-24, as nominated by their coaches:

Meryck Adams (Daleville, senior guard)

Meryck has been a major part of Daleville's turnaround over the last couple seasons, and 2022-23 was his best campaign yet. He averaged a team-high 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, proving capable of being the centerpiece of the Broncos' offense.

With the team's second and third-leading scorers from last year now gone, Meryck will be asked to shoulder even more of the scoring load.

Trey Adams (Wes-Del, senior guard)

Adams developed into one of the area's best passers last season, with his 5.1 assists per game average ranking ninth in Class 2A and first in the Mid-Eastern Conference. He also added 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and should garner an even bigger role this winter, especially if he can increase his shooting efficiency (33%).

Isaac Andrews (Wapahani, senior guard)

Andrews has been arguably the area's top player since his freshman season, both because of his individual accolades and team success. Although he scored about five points per game less last year (17.8) than his sophomore campaign (22.7), his continued elite scoring efficiency, rebounding (6.3 RPG) and passing (5.0 APG) led the Raiders to a 25-2 record and the program's first regional title.

He is an extremely hard worker who is 584 points away from becoming Delaware County's all-time leading boys basketball scorer. The feat, which would require Andrews to average about 23.3 points across an expected 25 games, is theoretically more achievable with fellow top guard Aidan Franks gone, leaving Andrews with more offensive responsibility.

Gage Baker (Blackford, junior forward)

Baker did a little bit of everything for the Bruins last season, averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game. Head coach Matt Justin expects him to expand his role this winter and play at an All-Central Indiana Conference level.

Ethan Blackburn (Blue River, senior guard)

Blackburn's all-around play has helped the Vikings win back-to-back sectional titles. Last season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists (fifth in 1A) and 1.9 steals.

But with Blue River now without its top-2 scorers from a year ago, Blackburn is expected to be even more involved both statistically and as a leader.

De'Markis Cole (Muncie Central, senior forward)

Cole earned his first consistent varsity minutes last season and helped the Bearcats to their best record (15-8) since 2011-12. He was a role player and averaged 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 44% shooting, but will have a much larger role this year as Muncie Central graduated its top-3 scorers from a year ago.

Head coach Justin Ullom said Cole will "fill the stat sheet" because of his active rebounding, inside-out scoring ability and passing vision.

AJ Demick (Shenandoah, senior guard)

Demick was an All-MEC selection and led the Raiders in points (8.7) and steals (1.4) per game last season but struggled with his shot (35% shooting). If he can raise his efficiency, combined with most of last year's roster returning, Shenandoah should earn more wins this winter.

Cole Duncan (Cowan, senior center)

At 6-foot-10, Duncan is by far ECI's tallest player. He's always been a shot-blocking threat, even leading the state in blocks per game (4.6) last year, but he introduced everyone to the rest of his game as well by upping his averages to 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, significant increases from his sophomore campaign.

If Duncan continues to develop, he could be one of the area's biggest mismatches on a nightly basis.

D'Amare Hood (Delta, senior wing)

Delta's regional championship last winter wouldn't have been possible without the improvement Hood made from his sophomore to junior season, increasing his numbers across the board to average 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Hood's 3-point shooting became a weapon for Delta as he made 56 triples at a 37% clip, a significant increase in volume from the previous season. If he can keep that long-range frequency up while shooting closer to the 45% mark he notched as a sophomore, Hood will be an even more dynamic scorer.

Jonny Howard (Shenandoah, sophomore guard)

Howard showed plenty of promise as a freshman, ranking third on the Raiders in scoring (6.2 PPG) while shooting a terrific 46% from behind the arc. If he can shoot with similar accuracy in a bigger role, Howard's numbers should increase.

Josiah Love (Wes-Del, junior guard)

Love was arguably ECI's breakout star from last season, increasing his scoring output from 3.2 points to 17.7 points per game from his freshman to sophomore campaigns. He earned All-MEC and All-Delaware County honors for his efforts, which included shooting 48% from behind the arc on high volume.

Expect Love and the Warriors to continue building under new head coach Josh Burkett.

Nate Luce (Wapahani, junior guard)

Luce has experienced nothing but winning since joining the Raiders, helping them to a 44-7 record over his first two seasons. He has always been a sharpshooter and key role player, hitting triples at a 44% rate as an underclassman.

Now as a team captain and with Wapahani graduating its second and third-best players from a season ago, Luce is expected to take on more responsibility and increase his scoring from his current 5.1 PPG average.

Adam Moore (Winchester, senior forward)

Winchester graduated its top-4 scorers from a year ago, leaving plenty of opportunities for returning players to step up. Moore, who averaged 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last winter, is expected to embrace a much larger role.

Ethan Morris (Blackford senior guard)

Morris led the Bruins in assists (3.3) and ranked second in points (10.1) per game a year ago, both solid improvements from his sophomore campaign. With top scorer Dawson Hundley now gone, however, Morris will be relied upon to lead Blackford's offense.

Gradyn Moyer (Winchester, senior guard)

On a senior-laden group a year ago, Moyer didn't have as many opportunities to produce. He was solid in his role with averages of 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, but he is expected to be a more impactful player in 2023-24, according to head coach Jake Turner.

Corben Price (Wes-Del, senior forward)

Price led the Warriors in rebounding (5.1 RPG) and ranked second in scoring (9.2 PPG) last season, a significantly larger role than he had as a sophomore. Price should again be a key cog in Wes-Del's lineup each night.

Colin Taylor (New Castle, senior guard)

Taylor is a two-year starter and was a solid supporting piece for the Trojans last season with averages of 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 48% shooting. But with New Castle now without its top-2 scorers from 2022-23, Taylor will inhabit a larger offensive role this winter.

Kieran Tewari (Yorktown, senior guard)

Tewari has scored at a high clip since his freshman season. But after a sophomore shooting slump, he increased his shooting efficiency from 36% to 55% last season, despite an injury limiting him to just 14 games.

With top scorer AJ Dunn gone, Tewari will be asked to lead Yorktown's offense. If he can maintain his long-range shooting effectiveness (45%), he should be one of ECI's top scorers.

Timmy Watson (Cowan, senior guard)

Watson made himself known last season by averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists per game. He really shines as a shooter, where his 74 made triples ranked 19th in Indiana, doing so at a solid 40% rate.

Expect Watson to continue being one of ECI's premiere long-range scorers.

Jackson Wors (Delta, senior forward)

Despite suffering a shoulder injury three games into last season, Wors still led Delta in points per game (14.0) and shooting percentage (57%). He's been one of the area's most physical players since he entered high school and should surpass 1,000 career points as an Eagles this winter.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: IHSAA boys basketball 2023-24: 20 East Central Indiana players to watch