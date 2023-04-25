20 cornerbacks Colts could target after Round 1 of NFL draft

Everyone is focused on which quarterback the Indianapolis Colts are going to leave with on Thursday night, but there are other holes on the roster that Chris Ballard will have to fill throughout the weekend.

One of the thinner position groups is at cornerback and with no veteran being added prior to the NFL draft (as of this writing), I wouldn’t be surprised if Ballard doubles down at corner. Especially when you consider that Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. will be free agents in 2024, the need is huge.

Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., and Deonte Banks are all expected to get their names called in the first round so unless the Colts shock everyone and select one of them at No. 4 or in a trade-back scenario, they likely won’t be bringing their talents to Indianapolis.

This is considered a deep class at the position so there are plenty of options for Ballard to pick from on Day 2 and 3.

Here are just 20 of those cornerback prospects that Indy could draft this weekend:

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes is a polarizing prospect because he has instincts and ball skills that defensive coordinators like in their cornerbacks. But with him only weighing 166 pounds, the concerns over his size and ability to add more mass cause concern which could push him into the second round. The Mississippi State corner had great production during his time in college with 14 interceptions and six of those being returned for a touchdown. He set an SEC and FBS record for the most ever pick-sixes.

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes. Man-coverage vs. the tunnel screen here. See the motion. And jump the throw. pic.twitter.com/9TSEjtly8C — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 4, 2023

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo offers the size and athleticism that defensive coordinators love in their boundary cornerbacks. He’d go to battle with some of the best receivers at the college level and plays the position with physicality. If he can work on his tracking skills then his ball production will be much better at the next level. Because of the positional value, he could go in the backend of the first but most expect he will be available on Day 2.

Watching Kelee Ringo and this play epitomizes how he will have success in the NFL: playing in zone and reading the quarterback's eyes. He sees Will Levis wanting to hit the holeshot and drifts back in his zone for the interception pic.twitter.com/zQk02xEmoL — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) January 19, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Stevenson is a physical corner that is great in press coverage and battles his way to create contested catches for receivers. Consistency in his game will determine if he can develop into a full-time starter as an outside cornerback. His size and athletic traits combined with his ball skills are what coaches will be willing to bet that he will succeed at the next level. He’s expected to be a Day 2 pick.

This clip perfectly sums up #Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson. He’s an outstanding technician. Slips a bit here, but flips his hips and recovers to break up the pass. pic.twitter.com/1794VXmzhT — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 9, 2023

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brents is bringing some great size and length as a cornerback to the next level. His 34-inch arm length is on display as he can disrupt a receiver’s release and get his hands in the window for a deflection. He can struggle at the top of routes with shifty receivers that end up creating separation on him. His instinctive play and the traits he offers as a corner make him an intriguing option in the second or third round.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents (6030, 202) is a big corner with good hip fluidity. Cover 3 rep, eyeing the No. 2 WR. Flips his hips, redirects and makes a play. pic.twitter.com/GkEKEId84l — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 18, 2023

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush is a prospect that teams are going to bet on his athletic traits and they can develop him into a starting NFL corner. He’s 6’2” with a 33 3/8″ arm length and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine. After originally being recruited as a receiver, he was switched to cornerback after he redshirted in 2018. With only two years of starting experience, he has some nuances of the position to work on. He also has special teams experience so that does help his value. Likely will be a Day 2 option for teams.

Recovery from Darius Rush in zone pic.twitter.com/GYIMYIavnE — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) April 10, 2023

DJ Turner II, Michigan

Turner II is an undersized cornerback prospect that offers the experience of playing on the outside but is likely the better fit for teams as their nickel corner. His 4.26 40-yard dash was the fastest out of all cornerbacks at the combine. Don’t let his size fool you, he is a feisty competitor in coverage but he will struggle in 50/50 situations against bigger receivers. He’s expected to go at some point in the second or third round.

#Michigan CB DJ Turner Top of the screen here. Mirror the release — with the shoulders square. Take control of the route + finish on the ball. Turner has the speed, technique, traits to play in the slot, too. pic.twitter.com/pEJZkQv3XD — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 4, 2023

Clark Phillips III, Utah

Phillips III is another undersized cornerback prospect in this class that offers the tools to develop into a starting nickel corner. He played on the outside and inside during his three seasons as a starter and offers playmaking ability because of his knack for jumping on routes to get into the passing lane. He will have to clean up his coverage down the field because he can get grabby which will lead to penalties at the next level. He’ll likely hear his name in the third or fourth round.

#Utah CB Clark Phillips III Makes a lot of plays. Physical, competitive. Transition speed. Ball production. pic.twitter.com/J9rN7sxJnS — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 15, 2023

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith offers the length that teams look for in cornerback prospects but also has the athleticism to battle on the outside with speedy receivers. His technique needs some work so he can avoid being so handsy in coverage otherwise he could be a liability at the next level. His instincts and ball skills can help him find success early in his career. He’s expected to come off the board during Day 2.

Cam Smith closes the window on the slant pic.twitter.com/lswxJ1mzTM — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 8, 2023

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Williams is an instinctive cornerback position that has the athleticism to stick in the hips of the man he’s covering. He’s undersized for the boundary so he will have his moments where bigger receivers get the best of him. His mirror ability in coverage is outstanding because of his footwork and doesn’t give up much separation. He tore his ACL in October so that likely pushes him to Day 3 but could hear his name called in Round 3.

Enjoy the competitiveness #Syracuse DB Garrett Williams plays with and excels using his instincts and ball skills, particularly in zone coverage. Trusts his technique, flips his hips w/ease. Recovering from torn ACL, but high upside player worth a Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/R2BifPSrbi — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 21, 2023

Jartavius “Quan” Martin, Illinois

Martin is a versatile defensive back that has a history of playing as a boundary corner but eventually moved into a nickel position while playing safety as well. He’s an explosive athlete with solid ball skills and can help out in run support. He can struggle with opposing tight ends and bigger receivers due to his size (5’11” 194 pounds). He could get his number called at some point in the third or fourth round.

#Illinois DB Jartavius Martin was used in a variety of way. Oozes physicality, particularly at the catch point and in run game. 2nd on team w/64 total tackles (51 solo, team lead) plus ball skills (3 INT's, 11 PBU's). Versatile secondary Day 3 type of player. Senior Bowl bound. pic.twitter.com/YxztBP3J8G — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 12, 2023

Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

After originally being recruited as a safety, Trice Jr. switched to corner and was a four-year starter in college. He’s got great size (6’3”, 206 pounds) and strength which he uses to his advantage in coverage. He does have his struggles covering down the field, shifty receivers can create separation on him and he can struggle to locate the ball. He’s an option to come off the board as early as the third round.

Don’t test Purdue CB Cory Trice 👀 CFB Live Blog: https://t.co/1hUX6gEgOf pic.twitter.com/dsg66JQt6c — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 8, 2022

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Hodges-Tomlinson is a twitchy cornerback prospect that is going to have to play as a nickel corner despite being a starting outside corner for three seasons at TCU. His 5’8” and 178-pound body could scare off teams but he’s a battler out there on the field. He’s sticky in coverage and is willing to come up in run support. His uncle is former NFL running back, LaDainian Tomlinson. Because of his size, his name won’t likely be called until some point on Day 3.

TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a highly annoying player, and I mean that in a mostly positive sense. Just velcroes all over receivers in aggressive ways, though the penalties are… well, there are a lot of them. He's a blast to watch, though. Slot size, outside technique. pic.twitter.com/o1lyaOsU31 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 27, 2023

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Bennett is a cornerback prospect that has the ideal size and athleticism for the position. He’s outstanding at battling in 50/50 situations, which is backed up by his 27 pass deflections over the last two seasons. He can work on coming down with the ball because his interception production isn’t up to par despite being around the ball often. That will help if he can develop the processing of what is going on the field at a quicker rate. He’s likely going to hear his name called at some point early on Day 3.

Jakorian Bennett (Maryland) is my type of cornerback prospect. Athletic and physical corner with special teams experience. There may be a few rough patches early in his career, but I'd bet on his upside. He's smooth pic.twitter.com/DFL1I9uGBK — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 3, 2023

Riley Moss, Iowa

Moss is bringing a lot of experience with him to the next level as an outside starting cornerback and also has time spent playing on special teams. He has solid size for the position and natural instincts to jump on balls to force a turnover. Shifty route runners can give him problems at the top of routes, he can get shaken out of his cleats at times. He looks like he will get selected at some point in the fourth or fifth round.

Looking at some tape on the Senior Bowl defensive backs…#Iowa CB Riley Moss (bottom of the screen). Plays with really good backfield vision in zone coverage. That’s key in Phil Parker’s scheme. See it fast. Transition on the throw. And tackle. pic.twitter.com/rohhRsVkrC — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 28, 2023

Terell Smith, Minnesota

Smith is a corner prospect that general managers will bet on his traits leading to success at the next level. He’s a physical player in press coverage and has the speed to keep up with most receivers. Consistency within his technique is the biggest thing he will need to improve at, which would help him be more productive on the field. He’s a Day 3 option that should hear his name called early on Saturday.

.@GopherFootball CB Terell Smith (@TerellSmith7) was a BIG winner during the @ShrineBowl. ✅Highest graded DB per @PFF_College (86.0)

💨Fastest DB per @ZebraTechnology (21.37 MPH)

🏈Consistently won in man and zone coverage He'll continue his draft rise at the NFL Combine 👀 pic.twitter.com/L0yQpWqs2r — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 14, 2023

Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama

Luter Jr.’s arm length (32 3/8″), hand size (10 3/8″), and speed (4.46) are what make him an intriguing Day 3 prospect. He does a great job at flipping his hips with ease to ride the receiver in stride and uses his length to his advantage to break up passes. He will need to put on some mass at the next level so he can be more of an effective tackler. He’s expected to go somewhere between the fifth and sixth round.

South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr. here working as a flat defender in Cover 2. Physical jump jam to disrupt #1's release➡️sink to eliminate hole shot➡️trigger when shallow crosser enters flat➡️vice tackle short of the sticks. Teach tape‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/h7i0AoPDJx — owenstraley21 (@owenstraley21) March 28, 2023

Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Mitchell is a solid cover corner that has the ability to play on the outside where he was a starter for two years or can play inside as a nickel. His size will likely end up putting him in that position, which would be best for his career since he is great in run support. He brings special team experience that can help him be a contributor in Year 1. He could come off the board as early as the third round but is a lock as a Day 3 pick.

Northwestern’s Cameron Mitchell leans on his footwork + ball skills in coverage. Consistently closes fast to disrupt the catch point; also willing to trigger downhill. Most comfortable in off-zone, Mitchell is yet another potential top-100 pick at CB in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Bni6ZHTgr2 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 17, 2023

Starling Thomas V, UAB

Thomas V is a twitchy athlete in short space and has the speed to run next to the hips of speedy receivers at the next level. His size is a concern and might be best served sliding inside at nickel after playing out on the boundary in his college career. He’s solid in coverage and picking up on what the receiver is doing in his route. He does offer special teams value with his history of returning punts and kicks. He will go off the board during Day 3.

UAB Cornerback Starling Thomas V last season: – 37.9% completion percentage allowed in coverage – Forced an incompletion on 29% of his targets (best in the 2023 class) – 9 pass breakups – 4.3 second 40 yard dash at his Pro Day pic.twitter.com/jOi5vb9m97 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 30, 2023

Eli Ricks, Alabama

Ricks is a cornerback prospect that teams are going to bet on his size for the position and he can get back to being the player he showed as an All-American at LSU. He plays the position physically and wins contested catch situations often. His lack of experience over the past two seasons is a concern with him entering the league. It’s his traits that will get him drafted at some point during Day 3.

Eli Ricks goal-line PBU pic.twitter.com/WhErmmoRiw — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) March 31, 2023

Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Valentine is another cornerback prospect in this class that teams will bet on his athletic traits as a Day 3 option. He’s competitive in coverage, can go stride for stride with a receiver, and does his best to force an incompletion. He does need a better feel for the position which is in part because he has only played cornerback since his junior year of high school. He could get drafted during the sixth or seventh round.

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine is one of the more physical and competitive CBs I’ve studied so far. He’s an aggressive and sticky cornerback. His technique is pretty solid! pic.twitter.com/PkRcl9X8Ew — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) January 13, 2023

