20 Colts players all Packers fans should know before Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts, the current leaders of the AFC South, are an uncommon opponent for the Green Bay Packers. Based on the schedule format, the two teams only play each other once every four years.

Much has changed since Andrew Luck and the Colts beat the Packers at Lambeau Field in 2016.

Here’s a closer look at some key players for the Colts, with some help from Colts Wire managing editor Kevin Hickey, entering Sunday’s showdown with the Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium:

The 10 big names

QB Philip Rivers (No. 17): The long-time Chargers quarterback is in his first year with the Colts. He has 11 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 93.6 passer rating in nine games. DL DeForest Buckner (No. 99): The former 49ers star is having an All-Pro caliber season in Indianapolis. He's one of the game's best interior disruptors. LB Darius Leonard (No. 53): The Colts' leading tackler is a young, active and athletic linebacker. Aaron Rodgers said he makes the Colts defense go. G Quenton Nelson (No. 56): He's one of the top guards in football. The sixth overall pick in 2018 has made two straight Pro Bowls. WR T.Y. Hilton (No. 13): The four-time Pro Bowler is on pace for only 52 catches and 582 receiving yards in 2020. He's averaging a career-low 6.6 yards per target. CB Xavier Rhodes (No. 27): The former Viking is reviving his career with the Colts. He's allowing a passer rating of 64.3 into his coverage this season. DE Justin Houston (No. 50): He led the Colts with 11 sacks last season. The physical veteran edge defender has 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 2020. OT Anthony Castonzo (No. 74): The Colts' long-time left tackle is in Year 10 in Indy. He was on the teams that beat the Packers in 2012 and 2016. RB Jonathan Taylor (No. 28): The rookie running back from Wisconsin leads the Colts in carries and rushing yards, but his role has been reduced in recent weeks. C Ryan Kelly (No. 78): The 2016 first-round pick made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. He's been one of the highest-graded centers each of the last three seasons at Pro Football Focus.

Budding star: Nyheim Hines

Position: RB Number: 21 Stat to know: Hines leads the Colts in catches (33), receiving touchdowns (4) and total touchdowns (6). Colts Wire scouting report: "Shifty runner, excellent pass-catcher. Explosive in the open field and rarely gets tackled on the first attempt. Improving between the tackles but best used in space. Also a dangerous punt returner."

Rookie weapon: Michael Pittman

Position: WR Number: 11 Stat to know: Since returning from injury, Pittman has 11 catches for a team-high 157 yards in two games. Colts Wire scouting report: "Long frame, boundary receiver. Huge catch radius and reliable hands. Faster than he looks and can create YAC. Violent runner with the ball in his hands and isn’t afraid to get physical. Leads Colts in receiving yards since Week 8."

Ascending defender: Julian Blackmon

Position: S Number: 32 Stat to know: Blackmon, a rookie, is one of four members of the Colts secondary with two interceptions this season. Colts Wire scouting report: "Very instinctive safety. Aggressive against the run and has shown solid tracking skills. Isn’t afraid to make a play at the catch point. Think Malik Hooker but with more physicality."

Productive disruptor: Denico Autry

Position: DE Number: 96 Stat to know: Autry leads the Colts with 6.0 sacks this season. Four of his sacks have come in the last three games. Colts Wire scouting report: "Versatile defensive lineman. Will line up at the three-technique and on the edge. Strong at the point of attack and can win with excellent hand usage. Leads the team with 6.0 sacks."

Underused weapon: Mo Alie-Cox

Position: TE Number: 81 Stat to know: He's catching 80 percent of his targets and averaging 11.7 yards per target this season. Colts Wire scouting report: "Mismatch tight end. Incredible combination of size (6'7, 260) and athleticism. Former standout basketball player at VCU. Really coming into his own as a receiving option. Used mostly on dig and corner routes. Very strong run blocker."

5 other key players

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first quarter as the Indianapolis Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

LB Bobby Okereke (No. 58): A third-round pick in 2019, he's another fast, three-down linebacker who plays next to Darius Leonard in the middle of the Colts defense. CB Kenny Moore (No. 23): The Colts' slot corner is an active participant against the run and an effective blitzer. WR Zach Pascal (No. 14): The offense's primary slot receiver is first on the team in receiving yards (330) and second in catches (28). K Rodrigo Blakenship (No. 3): The first-year kicker has connected on 19 of 21 field goals and 23 of 25 extra points in 2020. KR Isaiah Rodgers (No. 34): The rookie corner is one of just four players to return a kick for a touchdown this season. He trails only Cordarrelle Patterson in kick return average (29.8).